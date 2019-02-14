Obituary Guest Book View Sign More Photos View all 2 photos

WESTBROOK - Robert Rene Bernier Sr., passed away in the comfort of his home, surrounded by family on Sunday, Feb. 10, 2019. He was born on June 1, 1934, a son of Barney and Evelyn (Farr) Bernier.



Bob was a lifetime Westbrook resident; he attended Westbrook High School where he was a skilled athlete and excelled as a varsity starter on all the teams he played on; including the baseball champion team of 1951. After serving in the Navy, Bob returned home and married his wife, Jean Secord on July 27, 1954. They made their home in Westbrook and Bob was employed at the Carter Rice Paper Company. A hard-working man, Bob typically held multiple jobs at once. He even built a home from the ground up and "flipped" many houses in Westbrook over the years.



In his free time, Bob enjoyed attending and supporting all the local sporting events in Westbrook, especially his grandchildren's events. Bob was a talented woodworker and crafted many pieces for his family members. Above all, Bob was a family man and will be remembered for his calm and gentle nature.



He is survived by his wife, Jean Bernier; children, Robert Bernier Jr. and his wife, Maechie, Gregory Bernier, Deborah Wadsworth and her husband, Jerome, Robyn Correa and her husband, Raymond, Bonny Plowman and her husband, Steven, and Kelli Chabot and her husband, Douglas Jr; grandchildren, Alexis, Scott, Heather, Gloryann, Saralyn, Shianne, Samuel, Benjamin, Andrew, Elizabeth, Emily, Dylon, Lawrence, and Parker; 12 great-grandchildren; a brother, Donald Bernier and his wife, Nancy, a sister, Patricia Sawyer, and brother-in-law, Thomas Waters Sr.



He was predeceased by his sisters, Joanne Waters and Rev. Barbara Libby.



The family would like to extend a special thank you to Northern Lights Hospice, especially Bob's primary nurses, Judy and Ann for their love and care.



A funeral service will be held on Saturday, February 16, at 1 p.m. at the Lighthouse Christian Center, 636 Spring St., Westbrook, ME 04092. Burial will take place in the spring at Woodlawn Cemetery. Arrangements are in the care of the Westbrook Chapel of Dolby Blais & Segee, 35 Church St., Westbrook, Maine. Flower arrangements may be sent to the funeral home. To express condolences or participate in Bob's online tribute, please visit







WESTBROOK - Robert Rene Bernier Sr., passed away in the comfort of his home, surrounded by family on Sunday, Feb. 10, 2019. He was born on June 1, 1934, a son of Barney and Evelyn (Farr) Bernier.Bob was a lifetime Westbrook resident; he attended Westbrook High School where he was a skilled athlete and excelled as a varsity starter on all the teams he played on; including the baseball champion team of 1951. After serving in the Navy, Bob returned home and married his wife, Jean Secord on July 27, 1954. They made their home in Westbrook and Bob was employed at the Carter Rice Paper Company. A hard-working man, Bob typically held multiple jobs at once. He even built a home from the ground up and "flipped" many houses in Westbrook over the years.In his free time, Bob enjoyed attending and supporting all the local sporting events in Westbrook, especially his grandchildren's events. Bob was a talented woodworker and crafted many pieces for his family members. Above all, Bob was a family man and will be remembered for his calm and gentle nature.He is survived by his wife, Jean Bernier; children, Robert Bernier Jr. and his wife, Maechie, Gregory Bernier, Deborah Wadsworth and her husband, Jerome, Robyn Correa and her husband, Raymond, Bonny Plowman and her husband, Steven, and Kelli Chabot and her husband, Douglas Jr; grandchildren, Alexis, Scott, Heather, Gloryann, Saralyn, Shianne, Samuel, Benjamin, Andrew, Elizabeth, Emily, Dylon, Lawrence, and Parker; 12 great-grandchildren; a brother, Donald Bernier and his wife, Nancy, a sister, Patricia Sawyer, and brother-in-law, Thomas Waters Sr.He was predeceased by his sisters, Joanne Waters and Rev. Barbara Libby.The family would like to extend a special thank you to Northern Lights Hospice, especially Bob's primary nurses, Judy and Ann for their love and care.A funeral service will be held on Saturday, February 16, at 1 p.m. at the Lighthouse Christian Center, 636 Spring St., Westbrook, ME 04092. Burial will take place in the spring at Woodlawn Cemetery. Arrangements are in the care of the Westbrook Chapel of Dolby Blais & Segee, 35 Church St., Westbrook, Maine. Flower arrangements may be sent to the funeral home. To express condolences or participate in Bob's online tribute, please visit www.DolbyBlaisSegee.com Funeral Home Dolby, Blais & Segee - Westbrook Chapel

35 Church Street

Westbrook , ME 04092

(207) 854-2341 Funeral Home Details Published in Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram on Feb. 14, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites World War II Return to today's Obits/Notices for Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Search Obituaries & Guest Books You are searching By person By town Today Past 3 days Past 7 days Past 2 weeks Past 30 days Past 6 months Past year All time Specific date Date range Close All Countries Australia Bermuda Canada England New Zealand Northern Ireland Republic of Ireland Scotland United States All States Alaska Alabama Arkansas Arizona California Colorado Connecticut District of Columbia Delaware Florida Georgia Hawaii Iowa Idaho Illinois Indiana Kansas Kentucky Louisiana Massachusetts Maryland Maine Michigan Minnesota Missouri Mississippi Montana North Carolina North Dakota Nebraska New Hampshire New Jersey New Mexico Nevada New York Ohio Oklahoma Oregon Pennsylvania Rhode Island South Carolina South Dakota Tennessee Texas Utah Virginia Vermont Washington Wisconsin West Virginia Wyoming American Samoa Guam Marshall Islands Micronesia Northern Marianas Palau Puerto Rico U.S. Virgin Islands U.S. Minor Outlying Islands All Maine obituaries Central Maine Journal Tribune Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram WABI Specific Date Range: To Powered by Legacy.com