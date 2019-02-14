|
WESTBROOK - Robert Rene Bernier Sr., passed away in the comfort of his home, surrounded by family on Sunday, Feb. 10, 2019. He was born on June 1, 1934, a son of Barney and Evelyn (Farr) Bernier.
Bob was a lifetime Westbrook resident; he attended Westbrook High School where he was a skilled athlete and excelled as a varsity starter on all the teams he played on; including the baseball champion team of 1951. After serving in the Navy, Bob returned home and married his wife, Jean Secord on July 27, 1954. They made their home in Westbrook and Bob was employed at the Carter Rice Paper Company. A hard-working man, Bob typically held multiple jobs at once. He even built a home from the ground up and "flipped" many houses in Westbrook over the years.
In his free time, Bob enjoyed attending and supporting all the local sporting events in Westbrook, especially his grandchildren's events. Bob was a talented woodworker and crafted many pieces for his family members. Above all, Bob was a family man and will be remembered for his calm and gentle nature.
He is survived by his wife, Jean Bernier; children, Robert Bernier Jr. and his wife, Maechie, Gregory Bernier, Deborah Wadsworth and her husband, Jerome, Robyn Correa and her husband, Raymond, Bonny Plowman and her husband, Steven, and Kelli Chabot and her husband, Douglas Jr; grandchildren, Alexis, Scott, Heather, Gloryann, Saralyn, Shianne, Samuel, Benjamin, Andrew, Elizabeth, Emily, Dylon, Lawrence, and Parker; 12 great-grandchildren; a brother, Donald Bernier and his wife, Nancy, a sister, Patricia Sawyer, and brother-in-law, Thomas Waters Sr.
He was predeceased by his sisters, Joanne Waters and Rev. Barbara Libby.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to Northern Lights Hospice, especially Bob's primary nurses, Judy and Ann for their love and care.
A funeral service will be held on Saturday, February 16, at 1 p.m. at the Lighthouse Christian Center, 636 Spring St., Westbrook, ME 04092. Burial will take place in the spring at Woodlawn Cemetery. Arrangements are in the care of the Westbrook Chapel of Dolby Blais & Segee, 35 Church St., Westbrook, Maine. Flower arrangements may be sent to the funeral home. To express condolences or participate in Bob's online tribute, please visit www.DolbyBlaisSegee.com.
Dolby, Blais & Segee - Westbrook Chapel
35 Church Street
Westbrook, ME 04092
(207) 854-2341
Published in Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram on Feb. 14, 2019
