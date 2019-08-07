|
Visitation
Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Carll-Heald & Black Funeral Home
Memorial service
Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019
6:30 PM
Carll-Heald & Black Funeral Home
Interment
Friday, Aug. 9, 2019
10:00 AM
SHAPLEIGH - Robert M. Pike, 81, of Shapleigh passed away on Sunday, Aug. 4, 2019 at the Elliot Hospital in Manchester, NH.
He was born in Swampscott, Mass. to Carl and Gladys (Voorhees) Pike on Dec. 28, 1937. Robert grew up and attended schools in Saugus, Mass. During his life he resided in Massachusetts and New Hampshire and upon retiring, he lived the last 17 years in Shapleigh.
He was employed by General Electric which became Ametek from which he retired after 46 years.
Bob was a collector and rebuilder of antiques, engines, tractors, and built a Ford Model T. He also was an original founder of the New Hampshire Power of the Past Club, and a former member of the Ford Model T Club.
In his retirement he found time to learn to play the organ and enjoyed being a licensed HAM radio operator.
Robert was a great family man, and enjoyed spending time with his family and grandchildren.
Survivors include Shirley Pike, of Chester N.H.; daughter, Cynthia Cicchetto and her husband, Joseph of Utah, son, Stephen Pike and his wife, Mashelle, of Fremont, N.H., daughter, Debra Willey and her husband, Russ of Concord, N.H.; a sister, Barbara Doerfler and her husband, Ronald of South Carolina; six grandchildren, Joseph Cicchetto, Devon Ford, Dalton, Lauren, and Jacob Pike, and Jessica Willey; and four great-grandchildren, Nathan, Olivia, Isabella, Joseph, and one on the way.
He is predeceased by his parents; and his wife, Jean Pike.
A time of visitation will be held on Thursday, August 8 from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. with a memorial service at 6:30 p.m. at Carll-Heald & Black Funeral Home, 580 Main St., Springvale. Interment will be on Friday, August 9, at 10 a.m. at Pine Grove Cemetery in Waterboro.
Arrangements are under the direction of Black Funeral Homes and Cremation Services, Sanford-Springvale.
Published in Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram on Aug. 7, 2019
