GORHAM - Robert Peter Fischer, "Bob", 81, of Gorham, Maine, passed away peacefully at his home on May 14, 2019.



Bob was born and raised in Walpole, Mass., and resided in Massachusetts before moving to Maine in 2003. Bob was hands on with electronics and radio long before attending Northeastern University where he earned his degree in engineering in the late '50s. While in school, he began an internship with Honeywell, which became the home of his professional life for over 30 years. Some of the efforts by Bob and his colleagues included very early development of computer device controller code for some of the foundational functions that continue to be part of computer operation today.



Bob loved and cared for his family deeply. One of his great joys was meeting new people and sharing a conversation. Bob enjoyed spending time outside gardening, working on landscaping projects, and was always cheerfully ready to help his friends and family with any project. He was a lifelong aficionado of classical music. He enjoyed reading, photography, and studying the latest technology trends and hardware specifications. Bob always looked forward to summer days on Lake Sebago with friends and family at St. Eiboh's Cove.



Bob is survived by his daughter, Kaia Goleman; her husband, Hanuman and their two children, Sujata and Kavi, of Florence, Mass.; his son, Dana Fischer, his wife, Janet and their two children, Eve and Miles, of Portland, Maine; his son, Douglas Fischer and his wife, Rute, of Coxim, Brazil; as well as his sister, Ellie Ball of Kansas; Pam Cassidy of Edgartown, Mass.; a niece, nephews, and many great-nieces and great-nephews. Bob was predeceased by his grandson, Alexandre, son of Douglas and Rute.



A memorial service will be held this summer.



Arrangements are in the care of the Windham Chapel of Dolby Blais & Segee, 434 River Road, Windham, Maine. To express condolences or participate in Robert's online tribute, please visit



In lieu of flowers,



please consider



a donation to the



Animal Refuge League



in Westbrook, ME



in Bob's name



https://arlgp.org/make-a-gift/donate/







