Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Robert P. (Bob) McCormick. View Sign Service Information Autumn Green Funeral Home 47 Oak Street Alfred , ME 04002 (207)-459-7110 Funeral service 4:00 PM Unitarian Universalist Church 5 Lebanon Rd Sanford , ME View Map Committal 9:00 AM Oakdale Cemetery Obituary

SANFORD - Robert (Bob) P. McCormick, 70, a longtime resident of Sanford, died on July 16, 2019 in Tantallon, Nova Scotia. After mowing the lawn and weeding for a dear friend, the final moments of Bob's life were spent beside his wife Lily, lying in tall grass in the shade of a birch tree. Bob was born in Cambridge, Mass. to a loving family. He grew up in Milford, Conn. as one of four children who remained close no matter their geographic distance. After living out his adolescent years as a child of the '60s, Bob laid down roots in Newburyport, Mass. in the 1970s and became a mason and chimney sweep running his own business for many years. In the 1990s, he moved to Acton, Maine and finally settled down in Sanford with his beloved wife Lily (Jill) E. McCormick. In Sanford, he ran a building and grounds maintenance company and worked in the facilities department of the Wells Elementary School.Throughout his life, Bob was a jack-of-all trades who had an endless list of projects, which were his passion. His caring disposition was what family and friends most enjoyed about him. His children were often working by his side, learning the many life lessons he provided with an open heart. A dedicated member of the community, Bob counseled many with unparalleled compassion and respect. Bob never judged a person, he never assumed to know another's burden but instead always tried to be understanding and help if possible. He is survived by his loving wife Lily (Jill) E. McCormick; his children Seamus McCormick, Patrick McCormick, Conor McCormick, Noah McCormick, Forreste McCormick, Gabriel Balkus, Derek Bourque, Bradley Darby, and Dusty; his grandchildren, Emerson, Hunter, Adeline, Kayla, Liam, Lakyn, and Mason.His sudden passing has left sadness in many hearts. Musicians have dedicated songs to his life, family members have gathered to laugh, and an outpouring of love has been felt from the community he surrounded himself with for so many years. For a man that loved so many people in his life, no greater testament of his greatness could be found than in the fact that his wife sewed the quilt that now rests with him and his children hand-built his casket out of the very tools and wood he would often say was "For a project I am going to need someday."A Funeral Service to celebrate Bob's life will be held on Friday, July 26, 2019 at 4:00 p.m. at the Unitarian Universalist Church, 5 Lebanon Rd. in Sanford. Committal prayers and burial will be Saturday, July 27, at Oakdale Cemetery at 9:00 a.m.To leave a message of condolence for the family, please visit







SANFORD - Robert (Bob) P. McCormick, 70, a longtime resident of Sanford, died on July 16, 2019 in Tantallon, Nova Scotia. After mowing the lawn and weeding for a dear friend, the final moments of Bob's life were spent beside his wife Lily, lying in tall grass in the shade of a birch tree. Bob was born in Cambridge, Mass. to a loving family. He grew up in Milford, Conn. as one of four children who remained close no matter their geographic distance. After living out his adolescent years as a child of the '60s, Bob laid down roots in Newburyport, Mass. in the 1970s and became a mason and chimney sweep running his own business for many years. In the 1990s, he moved to Acton, Maine and finally settled down in Sanford with his beloved wife Lily (Jill) E. McCormick. In Sanford, he ran a building and grounds maintenance company and worked in the facilities department of the Wells Elementary School.Throughout his life, Bob was a jack-of-all trades who had an endless list of projects, which were his passion. His caring disposition was what family and friends most enjoyed about him. His children were often working by his side, learning the many life lessons he provided with an open heart. A dedicated member of the community, Bob counseled many with unparalleled compassion and respect. Bob never judged a person, he never assumed to know another's burden but instead always tried to be understanding and help if possible. He is survived by his loving wife Lily (Jill) E. McCormick; his children Seamus McCormick, Patrick McCormick, Conor McCormick, Noah McCormick, Forreste McCormick, Gabriel Balkus, Derek Bourque, Bradley Darby, and Dusty; his grandchildren, Emerson, Hunter, Adeline, Kayla, Liam, Lakyn, and Mason.His sudden passing has left sadness in many hearts. Musicians have dedicated songs to his life, family members have gathered to laugh, and an outpouring of love has been felt from the community he surrounded himself with for so many years. For a man that loved so many people in his life, no greater testament of his greatness could be found than in the fact that his wife sewed the quilt that now rests with him and his children hand-built his casket out of the very tools and wood he would often say was "For a project I am going to need someday."A Funeral Service to celebrate Bob's life will be held on Friday, July 26, 2019 at 4:00 p.m. at the Unitarian Universalist Church, 5 Lebanon Rd. in Sanford. Committal prayers and burial will be Saturday, July 27, at Oakdale Cemetery at 9:00 a.m.To leave a message of condolence for the family, please visit www.autumngreenfuneralhome.com The Autumn Green Funeral Home is respectfully handling arrangements. Published in Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram on July 24, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obits/Notices for Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Search Obituaries & Guest Books You are searching By person By town Today Past 3 days Past 7 days Past 2 weeks Past 30 days Past 6 months Past year All time Specific date Date range Close All Countries Australia Bermuda Canada England New Zealand Northern Ireland Republic of Ireland Scotland United Kingdom United States All States Alaska Alabama Arkansas Arizona California Colorado Connecticut District of Columbia Delaware Florida Georgia Hawaii Iowa Idaho Illinois Indiana Kansas Kentucky Louisiana Massachusetts Maryland Maine Michigan Minnesota Missouri Mississippi Montana North Carolina North Dakota Nebraska New Hampshire New Jersey New Mexico Nevada New York Ohio Oklahoma Oregon Pennsylvania Rhode Island South Carolina South Dakota Tennessee Texas Utah Virginia Vermont Washington Wisconsin West Virginia Wyoming American Samoa Guam Marshall Islands Micronesia Northern Marianas Palau Puerto Rico U.S. Virgin Islands U.S. Minor Outlying Islands All Maine obituaries Central Maine Journal Tribune Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram WABI Specific Date Range: To Powered by Legacy.com