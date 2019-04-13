|
CAPE ELIZABETH - Robert P. BaRoss, 90, of Cape Elizabeth, passed away peacefully on April 8, 2019, surrounded by his family. Born July 30, 1928 in Greenlawn, N.Y., son of Lucille and Louis BaRoss, Bob had two brothers, Tom who is married to wife, Jane, John (deceased) who was married to wife, Joan; and one sister, Elaine. He attended Purdue University and trained with the ROTC. He graduated in 1949 with a degree in forestry. While at Purdue, Bob met Beverly Doering, who became his wife of over 69 years. Bob chose a career with Caterpillar Tractor.While at Caterpillar he was called to the Navy during the Korean War and assigned to the USS Bellatrix. During his service he trained Navy sailors to run the landing crafts and later transferred to the CB's (Construction Battalion) Division.After his service in the Navy, Bob and Beverly settled in Cape Elizabeth in 1956. He was employed by Caterpillar as a District Representative with responsibility for the Canadian Maritimes. A few years later, Bob purchased the Portland Tractor Company with then-business partner, Dick Chadwick. Portland Tractor soon became Chadwick-BaRoss, one of the regions largest and most successful heavy equipment dealerships in the northeast. In the mid 1980s, Bob brought in Dieter Strobl, an Austrian equipment dealer as partner. Dieter's group eventually bought the balance of Chadwick-BaRoss.In 1987, following the death of longtime peer, Lloyd Hawkensen, Bob arranged for and managed an ESOP to purchase Connecticut Valley Chipping Company (CVCC) from Lloyd's estate. CVCC was a major supplier of wood chips to the S.D. Warren mill in Westbrook. He also assisted several young entrepreneurs in developing their businesses including; Charlie Haywood for Yankee Industrial Truck, Art Hicks for C-B Kenworth, Peter Taylor for HMC Corporation and Steve Huss for Hawkensen Equipment Company and Batteries Plus Bulbs.Bob and Beverly raised three children, Daniel (deceased in 1993), Kathleen, and Paul. Together with Donald (Beverly's brother) and Barbara Doering (both of Purdue fame) and their seven children, the adventurous foursome purchased the Christmas Tree Inn in Bridgton, Maine, in 1968. Family birthdays and holidays were celebrated here for the next 50 years. The Inn remains a family camp to this day and is attended and managed by some 29 family members in four generations.Bob was a lifetime member of Ducks Unlimited and a very excellent duck hunter himself. He was a forester and outdoors-man and although he loved boats, it was always an adventure if you went out on the water with him, but we all came back alive.In retirement, Bob remained active, volunteering at the Greater Portland Visitor's Center, serving as treasurer for the Maine Historical Society, docent for the Longfellow House, and working with the American Chestnut Society.Bob is survived by his wife, Beverly; daughter, Kathleen and her husband, Steve; son, Paul; granddaughters, Stephanie and her husband, Mike, Jennifer; and five great-grandchildren: Antonella, Lillian, Isabelle, Lee, and Madeline.A celebration of Bob's life will be held at Hobbs Funeral Home in South Portland, Maine, on Friday, April 19, with visiting hours at 2 p.m., followed by services at 3 p.m.God speed Bob, Dad, Uncle Bob, Grandpa, Great-Grandpa. We all love you and you will be deeply missed.Online condolences may be expressed at www.hobbsfuneralhome.com.In lieu of flowers,the Family asks that donations be made in Robert BaRoss's name to:The Cape ElizabethLand Trust orMaine Historical Society.
Published in Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram on Apr. 13, 2019
