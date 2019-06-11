|
Visitation
Saturday, Jun. 15, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
View Map
Conroy Tully Walker Funeral Homes and Cremation Services
|
Graveside service
View Map
BOSTON - Robert Neil Dyro, left this world suddenly on Friday, June 7, 2019. Robert was born in Portland, Maine, on July 15, 1948, the son of Dorothy (Bakiewicz) Dyro and Frederick Dyro. He was a talented artist and photographer, and he brought a taste for life that was unequaled. After retiring from Stop and Shop Markets in Quincy, Mass., as director of advertising, culminating a successful 35 year career, he lived on Boston's North End at Lewis Wharf. He loved his family and cherished his trips home to Maine for family gatherings, always adding his special pizzazz. He was invigorated by the outdoors, and loved riding his bike through the streets of Boston, where he enjoyed his camaraderie with his North End family. His balcony garden, overlooking Atlantic Avenue, was his pride and joy. His Halloween parties were epic events, highlighting his artistic talent and creativity. Rob was always the life of a party, bringing his now fully developed devilish style from his childhood to any event. His condo in Boston fully exhibited his imagination, with not only displays of his own work, but the works of famous artists, complimented by carefully placed, understated, simple pieces, fully expressing his colorful character. He is survived by his beloved siblings, Donna Dyro Wilkinson, Thomas Dyro, Janice Stockson, David Dyro, Dennis Dyro, Anne Dyro Simpson, and Lisa Dyro. He was predeceased by his brother, Frederick Dyro, Jr.; his father, Frederick Dyro, Sr. and his mother, Dorothy Dyro.Rob lived his life as he wanted, a happy and fulfilling life. His signature expression of "Happy Day!" will long be remembered and bring comfort to us all.Visiting hours celebrating Robert's life will be held from 10-12 p.m., on Saturday, June 15, 2019, at the Conroy-Tully Walker Funeral Home, 172 State Street, Portland. Immediately following a time of visitation, a graveside service for Robert will be held at Calvary Cemetery, 1461 Broadway South Portland. To view Robert's memorial page, or to share an online condolence, please visit www.ConroyTullyWalker.com
Published in Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram on June 11, 2019
