DRESDEN - Robert Nathaniel Nason, 95, of Dresden, died peacefully at home on April 6, 2019, surrounded by the love of his family and many of his paintings. He was born August 17, 1923, in Cranston, R.I.
Robert was a consummate artist and an inspiring mentor. From the 1940s to 2019 he produced thousands of paintings, drawings, sculptures and prints, most recently at home and at Running With Scissors Artist Studios in Portland. He exhibited at galleries and colleges in Massachusetts, Rhode Island, New York and Maine.
In WWII he served as a U.S. Navy communications officer for the Philippine Sea Frontier in Manila. He later earned degrees from Brown University and Rhode Island School of Design, then taught art in Massachusetts and Maine.
Survivors include Tim Nason of Dresden, Maine; Jennifer Nason of Ann Arbor, Mich.; Erik Nason and Gregory Nason of Los Angeles, Calif.
Published in Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram on May 3, 2019