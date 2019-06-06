PORTLAND – Robert "Bob" Morris, 72, died peacefully on May 28, 2019.
Bob was born on Feb. 1, 1948, in Portland, Maine, to John J Morris II and Doris Jordan Morris. He was raised by his aunt and uncle, Gordon and Marjorie Johnson in Kansas City, Missouri. He graduated from Missouri Military Academy, joined the Army and was stationed in Germany during Vietnam. After his service, he attended Central Missouri State, graduating with a degree in English and journalism.
After college, Bob explored and worked hard in many trades. He owned a painting company and a successful landscaping business in Tucson for many years. He also drove a tractor trailer for a few years. He built two beautiful houses for his family, one in Raymond, Maine, and one in Kansas City, Mo.
Bob was an animal lover. His house was always filled with pictures of wildlife and scenic views. One of his all-time favorite places was his brother's camp at Sebago Lake. He and his family spent many summers there.
Bob could talk to anyone. He was a great storyteller and had a wonderful sense of humor. One of his favorite activities was going on long drives and sight-seeing. He loved exploring new places.
Bob is survived by his two children, daughter, Emily Adams and husband, Eric, of Hermon; son, Brian Morris of Tucson, Ariz.; three grandchildren, Lydia, Cameron and Eliza; nieces, nephews and family in Maine, Missouri, Florida and Arizona.
A service will be held at Riverside Cemetery in Cape Elizabeth at 11 a.m., on Sunday, June 9.
In lieu of flowers
donations may be made to the Bangor Maine
Veterans' Home.
Published in Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram on June 6, 2019