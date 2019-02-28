Robert Mains Sr.

Obituary
Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Robert Mains Sr..

STANDISH - Robert Edward Mains Sr., 75, passed away at his home in Standish on Feb. 25, 2019.

Robert is predeceased by his mother, Florence (Tucker) Mains; a daughter, Mary Crawford and a brother, Carlton Mains.

He is survived by his beloved wife, Shirley (Pease) Mains of Standish; his father, Ernest Mains of Westbrook; children, Robert Mains Jr. of Westbrook, Gerry Mains of Portland, and Theodore Mains of Portland; a sister, Frances Mains of Standish; several grandchildren; and great-grandchildren.

There will be no services.

Online condolence messages can be submitted at the Chad E. Poitras Cremation and Funeral Service website www.mainefuneral.com

Send Flowers
Published in Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram on Feb. 28, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Search Obituaries & Guest Books
You are searching
Search
Powered by Legacy.com