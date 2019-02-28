STANDISH - Robert Edward Mains Sr., 75, passed away at his home in Standish on Feb. 25, 2019.
Robert is predeceased by his mother, Florence (Tucker) Mains; a daughter, Mary Crawford and a brother, Carlton Mains.
He is survived by his beloved wife, Shirley (Pease) Mains of Standish; his father, Ernest Mains of Westbrook; children, Robert Mains Jr. of Westbrook, Gerry Mains of Portland, and Theodore Mains of Portland; a sister, Frances Mains of Standish; several grandchildren; and great-grandchildren.
There will be no services.
Published in Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram on Feb. 28, 2019