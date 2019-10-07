BUXTON - Robert M. Kennedy, 69, passed away on Oct. 4, 2019 in Portland.
The full obituary and online condolence messages can be submitted at the Chad E. Poitras Cremation and Funeral Service website, www.mainefuneral.com
Visiting hours will be held on Thursday, Oct. 10 from 6 - 8 p.m. at St. Anne's Catholic Church, 299 Main St., Gorham. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday morning at 11a.m. at St. Anne's Catholic Church.
Published in Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram on Oct. 7, 2019