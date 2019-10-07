Robert M. Kennedy

  • "We are so sad to hear of Bob's passing. Thoughts and..."
    - anne mitchem
  • "Thank you for your service to our country. Rest In Peace."
Service Information
Chad E Poitras Cremation & Funeral Service
498 Long Plains Rd
Buxton, ME
04093
(207)-929-3723
Visitation
Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
St. Anne's Catholic Church
299 Main St.
Gorham, ME
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Oct. 11, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Anne's Catholic Church
Obituary

BUXTON - Robert M. Kennedy, 69, passed away on Oct. 4, 2019 in Portland.

The full obituary and online condolence messages can be submitted at the Chad E. Poitras Cremation and Funeral Service website, www.mainefuneral.com

Visiting hours will be held on Thursday, Oct. 10 from 6 - 8 p.m. at St. Anne's Catholic Church, 299 Main St., Gorham. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday morning at 11a.m. at St. Anne's Catholic Church.

Published in Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram on Oct. 7, 2019
