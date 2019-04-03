SOUTH PORTLAND - Robert Lee Hebert, 66, of South Portland, passed away peacefully, March 18, 2019, at Gosnel Memorial in Scarborough, from a two-and-a-half year struggle with ALS.
Born in Caribou, Aug. 31, 1952, he was a very outgoing, vibrant and hard-working man. Always ready to lend a helping hand. Loved coaching his daughters basketball and softball teams.
Previous employment, Sleepers in Caribou, IGA at the Maine Mall, Shaw's in Scarborough, Portland News and Michaud Distributors.
He is survived by his wife, Constance Morris Hebert; daughters, Deidre and her husband, Joshua Nolan, and Kristen Harper; grandchildren, Iseyik Harper, Logan Flaherty, Liam and Lauren Nowlin; sisters-in-law, Donna Record and Charlene Whitten. Son of Gloria Moreau Hebert and the late Wilfred Hebert of Caribou; brothers, Donald Hebert, Fred Hebert, Alan Hebert and wife, Terry, all of Caribou, Tom Hebert and his wife, Sherry Gray, Mack Hebert and wife, Cher, of Windham, Gary Hebert and wife, Jola, of Brunswick; sisters, Anne and husband, Frank Keough, of Auburn, Della and husband, William Cote of Florida; many nieces and nephews.
Services will be held at Holy Cross Church, South Portland, May 4, 2019, at 10 a.m. A reception immediately follows the service at 10 River Place Drive, South Portland.
In lieu of flowers, please send donations to either Hospice of Southern Maine or Gosnel Memorial in Scarborough.
Published in Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram on Apr. 3, 2019