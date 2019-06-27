CAPE ELIZABETH, Maine - Robert Latham, 79, of Cape Elizabeth, Maine, passed away on June 20, 2019, at the Gosnell Memorial Hospice House in Scarborough with his companion of 49 years, Norman Sprague, by his side.
In his early years, he grew up in Gorham's Corner Portland.
After graduating from the University of Maine with a master's degree in vocational education, Bob taught at SMVTI, now SMCC for 37 years. Bob went on to work in many area restaurants as a chef/baker including the Atlantic House and the Riverview in Kennebunkport.
Bob enjoyed baking, gardening, laying by the pool and frequenting the many area restaurants.
Bob was predeceased by his parents, Rita (Johnson) and Charles Latham, his brothers, Charles Latham Jr. and William Latham. He is survived by his companion of 49 years, Norman Sprague and his favorite 4-legged friend, Molly; and his friends, Gerald Luvio of Portland and Don Drew of Cumberland. He leaves two sisters-in-law, Dorothy Latham and Laurie (William) Latham as well as his niece, Lynn Esty, nephew, Mark Latham and several great nieces and nephews.
Special thanks to the Gosnell Hospice House and Maine Medical Cardio nurses.
A celebration of life will be held from 2-4 p.m., June 30, at the home of Anita and Ken Anderson, 32 Balsam Lane, Yarmouth, Maine.
In lieu of flowers,
donations may be made to the Animal Refuge League
PO Box 336
Westbrook, ME 04098
Published in Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram on June 27, 2019