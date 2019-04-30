WESTBROOK - Robert L. Richards, 72, died Saturday, April 27, 2019, at Mercy Hospital. He was born June 12, 1946, in Gorham, the son of William and Gertrude (Andrews) Richards.
Bob grew up in Westbrook at attended local schools. The auto industry was one of Bob's greatest passions. He enjoyed a career as a service writer for a variety of automotive dealers, loved racing, and was seen at Beech Ridge Motor Speedway every Saturday night.
In addition to his parents, Bob was predeceased by his loving wife, Nancy (Mavis) Richards; his daughter, Kimberly Richards; his brother, James Richards; and his beloved black lab, Shyla. He is survived by his siblings, Margaret Hood of Portland, Bill Richards and his wife, Carol, of Gray, Sharon Curit of Westbrook, Debra DeBiase of Lebanon, Bruce Richards and his wife, Tina, of New Gloucester, and Ralph Richards and his wife, Annette, of Westbrook; and many nieces and nephews.
A funeral service will be held at 2 p.m., Thursday, May 2, at the Westbrook Chapels of Dolby, Blais & Segee, 35 Church St., Westbrook. Two hours of visitation will be held from 12 p.m., until the time of service. Burial will follow at the Woodlawn Cemetery, Westbrook. To express condolence's or to participate in Bob's online tribute please visit www.DolbyBlaisSegee.com
Published in Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram on Apr. 30, 2019