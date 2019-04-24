Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Robert L. Davis. View Sign Service Information Lindquist Funeral Home 1 Mayberry Ln Yarmouth , ME 04096 (207)-846-4011 Obituary

NORTH YARMOUTH - Robert L. Davis, 79, passed away peacefully at home with his loving family by his side on Saturday, April 20, 2019. He was born in Boston, on Feb. 8, 1940, the son of the late Raymond L. and Myrtle E. (Lueth) Davis. After graduating from Westwood High School, Robert attended Northeastern University and graduated with a Bachelor of Arts degree in 1965. He married the love of his life, Ellen (Milley), in May of 1964 and together they shared a loving marriage of 55 years. Robert went on to attend the American Graduate School for International Commerce, and received his Bachelors of Foreign Trade degree in 1965. He eventually received his Masters of Arts in political science in June of 1969. In 1971, one of the highlights of his life was buying his young family a farm in Barre, Mass., where for 10 years, lasting memories and lifelong friendships were made. Robert taught at Hopkinton High School (Massachusetts) from 1965-1981. He moved his family to Maine in 1981 where he worked for Maine Tool & Supply Co. He later joined his brother-in-law, Steve, as partner at Engineered Products Co., a contractor supply and diamond concrete cutting business in Portland. In Robert's earlier years, his interests were in current events, music, photography, reading, natural history, and he enjoyed mountain climbing, canoeing, tennis and horseback riding. In 2006, he retired. At that time, he would enjoy spending summers on the shore of Moosehead Lake and spending time with his family. Robert is survived by his wife; his daughter, Tamara Davis Stockwell; his sons, Bryce L. Davis and wife, Julie, and Brett P. Davis and wife, Amy; his grandchildren, Tyler Stockwell, Connor Stockwell, Brady Stockwell, Jacob Small and Nicholas Small; his brother, Raymond "Roy" L. Davis and sister-in-law, Kathleen (Kay); his brother-in-law, Stephen Milley and sister-in-law, Bette; his nephews, Glenn Davis, Scott Davis, Ronald Milley III and wife, Annie; his nieces, Jennifer Milley Gregor and husband, Bill; Lori Davis Bukowski; his longtime friend from boyhood, Daniel J. Mahoney and his wife, Mary.He was predeceased by his parents. Friends and family are invited to share their memories and offer their condolences by visiting Robert's online guestbook at







NORTH YARMOUTH - Robert L. Davis, 79, passed away peacefully at home with his loving family by his side on Saturday, April 20, 2019. He was born in Boston, on Feb. 8, 1940, the son of the late Raymond L. and Myrtle E. (Lueth) Davis. After graduating from Westwood High School, Robert attended Northeastern University and graduated with a Bachelor of Arts degree in 1965. He married the love of his life, Ellen (Milley), in May of 1964 and together they shared a loving marriage of 55 years. Robert went on to attend the American Graduate School for International Commerce, and received his Bachelors of Foreign Trade degree in 1965. He eventually received his Masters of Arts in political science in June of 1969. In 1971, one of the highlights of his life was buying his young family a farm in Barre, Mass., where for 10 years, lasting memories and lifelong friendships were made. Robert taught at Hopkinton High School (Massachusetts) from 1965-1981. He moved his family to Maine in 1981 where he worked for Maine Tool & Supply Co. He later joined his brother-in-law, Steve, as partner at Engineered Products Co., a contractor supply and diamond concrete cutting business in Portland. In Robert's earlier years, his interests were in current events, music, photography, reading, natural history, and he enjoyed mountain climbing, canoeing, tennis and horseback riding. In 2006, he retired. At that time, he would enjoy spending summers on the shore of Moosehead Lake and spending time with his family. Robert is survived by his wife; his daughter, Tamara Davis Stockwell; his sons, Bryce L. Davis and wife, Julie, and Brett P. Davis and wife, Amy; his grandchildren, Tyler Stockwell, Connor Stockwell, Brady Stockwell, Jacob Small and Nicholas Small; his brother, Raymond "Roy" L. Davis and sister-in-law, Kathleen (Kay); his brother-in-law, Stephen Milley and sister-in-law, Bette; his nephews, Glenn Davis, Scott Davis, Ronald Milley III and wife, Annie; his nieces, Jennifer Milley Gregor and husband, Bill; Lori Davis Bukowski; his longtime friend from boyhood, Daniel J. Mahoney and his wife, Mary.He was predeceased by his parents. Friends and family are invited to share their memories and offer their condolences by visiting Robert's online guestbook at www.lindquistfuneralhome.com Relatives and friends are invited to attend a time of visitation from 4-7 p.m., on Thursday, April 25, 2019, at Lindquist Funeral Home. A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m., on Friday, April 26, 2019, at the First Congregational Church in North Yarmouth, Maine. A committal will immediately follow at Riverside Cemetery in Yarmouth. Then, there will be celebration of life at Val Halla in Cumberland. Arrangements are under the care and direction of Lindquist Funeral Home, 1 Mayberry Lane, Yarmouth, Maine, 04096. 846-4011 Published in Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram on Apr. 24, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obits/Notices for Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close