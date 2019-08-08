SCARBOROUGH - Robert J. Feeney, 78, passed away on Aug. 6, 2019, at home surrounded by his family and dear four-legged friend, Suzie, listening to the sound of the ocean. Robert was born in York, Maine, on Nov. 6, 1940. He was the son of Joseph and Lucy Feeney. Robert grew up on India Street in Portland, Maine. As a child he was a devoted member of his church serving as an altar boy and went on to graduate from Portland High School in 1959, later attending the University of Southern Maine. He then worked at Portland Welding and Portland Copper and honorably served in the U.S. Military for eight years.
He always had a memory to share about his time working at 3M, Director of the Miss Maine Pageant, and his two terms served with the Falmouth Town Council. He was a proud member of the Portland Jaycees for eight years and was committed to serving his community.
Anyone who knew Robert knew how hardworking he was. A great deal of his life was devoted to serving the elderly. He loved sharing stories about his first business venture as CEO of Falmouth Manor, but always considered founding Fallbrook Woods to be his greatest legacy and accomplishment. He will be remembered as a compassionate man who considered it vital to empower his employees with the wisdom, they needed in order to succeed in the healthcare industry.
Robert cherished his family and valued his time with them more than anything. He loved the ocean and Little Diamond Island, tinkering with appliances, beating everyone at checkers, and pretending he was good at golf.
Robert is survived by his loving wife and best friend, Denise, who never left his side and devoted herself to caring for him in his final days; his children, Debora Beaulieu and her husband, Steven; Robert P. Feeney; Cassandra Therriault and her husband, Colby; Nichole Lessard and her husband, Ron; Joshua Sweetser and his wife, Jessica; his grandchildren, Athena Winsor and her husband, Eric; Cory Beaulieu and wife, Kayla; Peter Hayes; Brody Sweetser; and Charlotte Therriault; and two great-grandchildren, Landyn and Elijah. He is also survived by his former wife and lifelong friend, Valerie Feeney; his brother, Joseph Feeney and wife, Anna; Charles Feeney and wife, Sue; his sister, Marion York and husband, Lloyd; and predeceased by his sister, Joan LeClair.
His family is going to miss him so much and is endlessly thankful to the friends and family who were unconditionally loyal to him.
Visiting hours will be held on Friday, August 9, 10 a.m. - 12 p.m., at Hobbs Funeral Home located at 230 Cottage Road in South Portland, with a service to follow at noon.
Published in Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram on Aug. 8, 2019