NORTH CANTON, Ohio - Robert J. Emerson Jr., 79, passed away peacefully at home with his daughter Susan and close family friends by his side, June 19, 2019.



He was born June 28, 1939 in Akron, Ohio. He was a lifelong Cuyahoga Falls resident and had been employed with Chrysler, retiring in 2000. Robert was a member of Stow Lodge #768 F & AM and the Yusef Khan Grotto. He enjoyed doing yard work and was an active supporter of The GriefCare Place.



He was preceded in death by the love of his life, Lindalu; sons, Robert J. Emerson III and Troy Allen Emerson. He is survived by daughters, Susan Emerson of North Canton, Karen Emerson and daughter-in-law Patricia Wetmore of Windham, son-in-law, Kevin Posey of Frankfort, Ohio; sister, Vergene Natalizo; and many nieces and nephews.



Susan would like to thank Dad's special angels on earth, Patricia F., Gay D. and Annette M. for all their love and support, helping her care for her father. She would also like to thank The Hospice Team, Angie, Megan and Laurie for their very special care.



Arangements by REDMON FUNERAL HOME, STOW, OHIO, 330-688-6631



Should friends desire,



memorials may be made to:



Friends of the Pound



1801 Mahoning Rd.



Canton, OH 44705.







