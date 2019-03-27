FRANKFORT, Ohio - Robert J. "Robb" Emerson III, 54, of Frankfort, died unexpectedly at his home on Sunday, March 24, 2019. He was born on Sept. 6, 1964, in Akron, Ohio, the son of Robert J. and Lindalu Swartzman Emerson Jr.Robb is survived by his father, Robert J. Emerson Jr. of North Canton, Ohio, his lifepartner of 21 years, Kevin L. Posey of Frankfort; two sisters, Susan H. Emerson of North Canton, and Karen Emerson (Patricia Wetmore) of Windham, Maine; aunt, Jean Natalizo of Shreve, Ohio; several cousins; and pets, Ava, Trever, Jefé, Herby, Dot. He was preceded in death by his mother, Lindalu Emerson; brother, Troy Allen Emerson; and pets, Murphy, Lil' Kim, Chloe, Boo Boo, and Baby. Robb was a 1982 graduate of Cuyahoga Falls High School and worked at the O.P. Gallo Men's Store in Columbus. He was proud to be able to stay at home and care for his animals and his home. Robb's family wishes to give a special thank you to Dr. Ellis Frazier.In keeping with Robb's wishes, cremation has taken place and no service will be held. The EBRIGHT FUNERAL HOME, Frankfort, is serving the family. Those wishing to sign Robb's online register book may do so at www.ebrightfuneralhome.com.Memorial contributions are suggested to:The Humane Society of Seneca County2811 S. State Route 100Tiffin, OH 44883,or, the Humane Society of Summit County7996 Darrow Rd., Suite 30Twinsburg, OH 44087
Ebright Funeral Home
55 West Springfield Street
Frankfort, OH 45628
(740) 998-2571
Published in Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram on Mar. 27, 2019