PORTLAND - Robert J. Colby, 62, of Ridge Road died peacefully on Wednesday, March 13, 2019 at the Gosnell Memorial Hospice House following a courageous battle with cancer. His loving family was by his side.



Bob was born in Newton, Mass. on Jan. 30, 1957 the son of the late Richard S. and Mary E. (Burns) Colby. He graduated from Cheverus High School in 1975. He went on to further his education, attending the University of Maine at Orono, studying Fine Arts.



Throughout the years Bob explored many career paths, including various positions at Portland area restaurants, performing title searches, warehouse and retail work for L.L. Bean in Freeport and most recently driving for the ABC Taxi Company. Bob's passion for the theatrical arts led him to join the local theater companies including Stone Pinhead and Mad Horse Theater where he formed lifelong friendships. He was a voracious reader and loved literature of all kinds; he was also a gifted writer. He wrote many articles for the Bollard Newspaper, involving research into the history of Portland. Bob was intensely interested and informed about world affairs and social justice, and was always ready to share his thoughtful, strong political opinions. He loved spending time with friends at trivia night at Brian Boru, watching and answering all the questions on Jeopardy, doing crossword puzzles, including the New York Times, in pen. Bob was a movie buff and loved listening to the music of the Grateful Dead and Phish. Bob was a great friend, with a dry humor and quick wit. He will be deeply missed by all who knew him.



Bob was predeceased by a sister, Mary Colby-Donovan in 2005. He is survived by two sisters, Sheila Colby of Portland, and Kathleen Colby McGrath of New York; six nieces and nephews, Kate and her husband Neil O'Sullivan of New York, Michael and his wife, Nicole McGrath of New York, Meg and her husband Aaron Tabela of Massachusetts, Kevin and his wife, Courtney Donovan of Massachusetts, Brendan and his wife, Liz Birch of New York, and Mirabel Donovan of Massachusetts; eight great-nieces and great-nephews.



Visiting hours celebrating Bob's life will be held on Saturday, March 16, from 12 p.m. to 1:30 p.m. at the Conroy-Tully Walker Funeral Home, 172 State Street, Portland. A memorial service will follow at the funeral home at 1:30 p.m. Burial will be private. To view Bob's memorial page or to share an online condolence, please visit







