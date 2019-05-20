CAPE ELIZABETH - Robert "Bob" Hoch Shuman III, 90, of Cape Elizabeth, passed away Saturday, May 18, 2019, at home surrounded by his loving family. He was born in Quarryville, Pa., the son of Robert Hoch Shuman Jr. and Annette Beckett (Morse) Shuman.
He graduated from the College of William & Mary with a degree in Jurisprudence. After graduating from college, Bob joined the U.S. Navy during the Korean War, attended Officer Candidate School, and served his country honorably for three years, from November 1951 to November 1954. Following military service, Bob began his career with Honeywell.
Bob moved several times and lived in various locations, including Newport, RI, Richmond, Va., Rockville, Md., and Edina, Minn., before finally settling in Cape Elizabeth, where he has resided for the last 32 years of his life.
The most important thing in Bob's life was his family. He enjoyed restoring their 100-year-old family home in Cape Elizabeth, and spending hours with wife, Liz, gazing out at 'their ocean'. Bob was also an avid gardener, historian, and furniture builder.
He was preceded in death by his parents, and his beloved wife, Elizabeth Daniel Shuman (June 9, 2014).
Bob is survived by his sons, Robert IV (Diann) of Wisconsin, and William (Laurie) of Colorado; grandson, Robert (Danielle) and great-grandchildren, Laynie, Rhobie, and Hadlie of Netherlands; grandson, Nicholas of Wisconsin; grandson, Daniel of Minnesota; grandson, Richard (Greer) of Texas; grandson, Michael (April) of California.
Arrangements are under the guidance of Hobbs Funeral Home, South Portland.
In lieu of flowers,
please consider a donation in Bob's name to the:
Maine Historical Society
489 Congress St.
Portland, ME 04101 or
www.mainehistory.org
Published in Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram on May 20, 2019