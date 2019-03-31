SCARBOROUGH - Robert H. Day Jr., 89, retired U.S. Navy, passed away on Tuesday, March 26, 2019, at the Gosnell House. Born in Newton, Mass., on Dec. 24, 1929, he was a son of Robert H. and Marjorie H. McCarthy Day.
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Robert H. Day Jr..
For 24 years, he worked for the Maine Turnpike Authority doing carpentry and maintenance, retiring in 1986. He served in the Korean war and retired from the Navy after serving 20 years.
He enjoyed tinkering and doing carpentry at his family home during the spring and summer. He could always be found sitting in the garage enjoying the weather.
He was predeceased by his wife, Doris; two sons, Mark and Eric Day.
He is survived by his son, Scott; daughter, Allison; three grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.
Visiting hours will be held from 6-8 p.m., on Friday, April 5, 2019, at A. T. Hutchins Funeral Home, 660 Brighton Ave., Portland, where a funeral service will be held at 10 a.m., on Saturday. A graveside service will follow at 1 p.m., in Hillside Cemetery, Damariscotta.
The family would like to invite Robert's friends and family to a lunch reception following the burial on Saturday, April 6, 2019, at 3 p.m., at Easy Day Food and Spirit, 725 Broadway, South Portland.
To view Robert's guestbook or to leave the family an online condolence please visit, www.athutchins.com.
A.T. Hutchins, LLC - Portland
660 Brighton Avenue
Portland, ME 04102
207-878-3246
Published in Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram on Mar. 31, 2019