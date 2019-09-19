DAMARISCOTTA - Robert "Bob" Gerrard of Damariscotta passed away surrounded by his loving family at Cove's Edge on Friday, Sept. 13.
Bob was a graduate of Brown and Nichols School, Colby College and Boston University School of Law.
He was appointed and served as an Assistant
Attorney General under Elliot Richardson and was a successful trial lawyer in Boston.
A memorial service for Bob will be held at All Saints Parish, 1773 Beacon St., Brookline, Mass. on Sept.28. at 2 p.m.. Areception will follow.
For a full obituary, and for more information, please visit: www.StrongHancock.com.
Published in Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram on Sept. 19, 2019