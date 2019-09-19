Robert Gerrard

Service Information
Strong-Hancock Funeral Home
612 Main St
Damariscotta, ME
04543
(207)-563-3550
Memorial service
Saturday, Sep. 28, 2019
2:00 PM
All Saints Parish
1773 Beacon Street
Brookline, MA
Obituary

DAMARISCOTTA - Robert "Bob" Gerrard of Damariscotta passed away surrounded by his loving family at Cove's Edge on Friday, Sept. 13.

Bob was a graduate of Brown and Nichols School, Colby College and Boston University School of Law.

He was appointed and served as an Assistant

Attorney General under Elliot Richardson and was a successful trial lawyer in Boston.

A memorial service for Bob will be held at All Saints Parish, 1773 Beacon St., Brookline, Mass. on Sept.28. at 2 p.m.. Areception will follow.

For a full obituary, and for more information, please visit: www.StrongHancock.com.

Published in Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram on Sept. 19, 2019
