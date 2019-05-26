WESTBROOK - Robert Gerard Danis Jr., passed away May 24, 2019, after a long and difficult recovery at Seaside Nursing Home in Portland. He was born June 30, 1938, in Westbrook to Robert G. Sr. and Simone (Caron) Danis. Robert graduated from Westbrook High School in 1957, where he enjoyed football and also joined the Army Reserves, after he spent four years in the Army. He worked at the American Legion in Westbrook and was commander from '81-'82. He then married his loving wife, Judith, in 1986, and was then employed by the Maine Turnpike Authority where he retired from, and was then able to fully enjoy his favorite baseball team, the Boston Red Sox. Surviving are his loving wife, Judith (Sawyer) Danis; a sister, Rachel Danis; his stepchildren, John Bell, Tom Dolloff, Marjore West, Lorie Anne Johnson, Penny Linnemanston, and their spouse's; 18 grandchildren. He was predeceased by his parents. Robert's family would like to thank the staff of Beacon Hospice and also the staff at Seaside Nursing Home for their gentle care and compassion. Visiting Hours will be held from 5-7 p.m., Wednesday, May 29, at the Westbrook Chapel of Dolby, Blais & Segee, 35 Church St., Westbrook, where a funeral service will be held 11 a.m., May 30. Burial will follow at St. Hyacinths Cemetery, Stroudwater Street, Westbrook. To express condolences or to participate in Robert's online tribute please visit www.DolbyBlaisSegee.com
Published in Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram on May 26, 2019