Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Robert Gerard Danis Jr.. View Sign Obituary

WESTBROOK - Robert Gerard Danis Jr., passed away May 24, 2019, after a long and difficult recovery at Seaside Nursing Home in Portland. He was born June 30, 1938, in Westbrook to Robert G. Sr. and Simone (Caron) Danis. Robert graduated from Westbrook High School in 1957, where he enjoyed football and also joined the Army Reserves, after he spent four years in the Army. He worked at the American Legion in Westbrook and was commander from '81-'82. He then married his loving wife, Judith, in 1986, and was then employed by the Maine Turnpike Authority where he retired from, and was then able to fully enjoy his favorite baseball team, the Boston Red Sox. Surviving are his loving wife, Judith (Sawyer) Danis; a sister, Rachel Danis; his stepchildren, John Bell, Tom Dolloff, Marjore West, Lorie Anne Johnson, Penny Linnemanston, and their spouse's; 18 grandchildren. He was predeceased by his parents. Robert's family would like to thank the staff of Beacon Hospice and also the staff at Seaside Nursing Home for their gentle care and compassion. Visiting Hours will be held from 5-7 p.m., Wednesday, May 29, at the Westbrook Chapel of Dolby, Blais & Segee, 35 Church St., Westbrook, where a funeral service will be held 11 a.m., May 30. Burial will follow at St. Hyacinths Cemetery, Stroudwater Street, Westbrook. To express condolences or to participate in Robert's online tribute please visit







WESTBROOK - Robert Gerard Danis Jr., passed away May 24, 2019, after a long and difficult recovery at Seaside Nursing Home in Portland. He was born June 30, 1938, in Westbrook to Robert G. Sr. and Simone (Caron) Danis. Robert graduated from Westbrook High School in 1957, where he enjoyed football and also joined the Army Reserves, after he spent four years in the Army. He worked at the American Legion in Westbrook and was commander from '81-'82. He then married his loving wife, Judith, in 1986, and was then employed by the Maine Turnpike Authority where he retired from, and was then able to fully enjoy his favorite baseball team, the Boston Red Sox. Surviving are his loving wife, Judith (Sawyer) Danis; a sister, Rachel Danis; his stepchildren, John Bell, Tom Dolloff, Marjore West, Lorie Anne Johnson, Penny Linnemanston, and their spouse's; 18 grandchildren. He was predeceased by his parents. Robert's family would like to thank the staff of Beacon Hospice and also the staff at Seaside Nursing Home for their gentle care and compassion. Visiting Hours will be held from 5-7 p.m., Wednesday, May 29, at the Westbrook Chapel of Dolby, Blais & Segee, 35 Church St., Westbrook, where a funeral service will be held 11 a.m., May 30. Burial will follow at St. Hyacinths Cemetery, Stroudwater Street, Westbrook. To express condolences or to participate in Robert's online tribute please visit www.DolbyBlaisSegee.com Published in Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram on May 26, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obits/Notices for Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Search Obituaries & Guest Books You are searching By person By town Today Past 3 days Past 7 days Past 2 weeks Past 30 days Past 6 months Past year All time Specific date Date range Close All Countries Australia Bermuda Canada England New Zealand Northern Ireland Republic of Ireland Scotland United Kingdom United States All States Alaska Alabama Arkansas Arizona California Colorado Connecticut District of Columbia Delaware Florida Georgia Hawaii Iowa Idaho Illinois Indiana Kansas Kentucky Louisiana Massachusetts Maryland Maine Michigan Minnesota Missouri Mississippi Montana North Carolina North Dakota Nebraska New Hampshire New Jersey New Mexico Nevada New York Ohio Oklahoma Oregon Pennsylvania Rhode Island South Carolina South Dakota Tennessee Texas Utah Virginia Vermont Washington Wisconsin West Virginia Wyoming American Samoa Guam Marshall Islands Micronesia Northern Marianas Palau Puerto Rico U.S. Virgin Islands U.S. Minor Outlying Islands All Maine obituaries Central Maine Journal Tribune Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram WABI Specific Date Range: To Powered by Legacy.com