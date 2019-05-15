WEST SOUTHPORT - Robert "Bob" Frederick Foster, 84, of West Southport, passed away on April 1, 2019.
Born Sept. 25, 1934, Bob was the son of William Sproul Foster and Francis Elizabeth Feltis of Walpole.
Bob was born in Damariscotta and moved between Old Orchard and later Connecticut at a young age before returning back to Walpole to live with his grandparents, Fred and May Foster on their family farm. He attended Lincoln Academy. Upon graduating, he went on to the Gorham State Teachers' College graduating from the Industrial Arts Program, where he met his future wife, Alberta Anne Lester of South Portland. Bob and Alberta were married on Sept. 8, 1956. They had two children. After college, Bob started his career working for Pratt-Whitney. Bob then served in the United States Army as a communications officer. Bob also worked at Bath Iron Works for a few years, before enrolling in the Maine State Police Academy. Upon graduation, Bob served as a police officer for over 20 years and eventually retiring as a lieutenant for the State of Maine Police Communication Services.
After retirement in 1978, Bob held many positions. These positions included working in a boatyard, taking care of cottages, working for Lincoln County Sheriff's Department as a constable for Southport Island, and later as head of security at Lincoln County Court House. Bob was known to be able to fix almost anything and was considered a life-long learner and crafted various projects using his woodworking skills. He was an avid reader, ham operator, and served on many town, state, and federal committees advocating for issues ranging anywhere from land to fishing. Bob was known to be personable and was always willing to help a person in need. Furthermore, Bob was a lifelong member of the Odd Fellows'. However, he was especially proud of his children and grandchildren and attended many of their academic and sporting events. Bob and Bert loved to travel throughout the United States, Canada, and Mexico.
He is survived by his wife, Alberta; and their children, William Robert Foster (Sally) of Dorchester, Texas and Debra Susan Hallinan (Bob) of Boothbay Harbor; as well as his five grandchildren, Michelle, Kristen, Dan, Rob, and Andrew; two great-grandchildren, Miles and William; Bob's half sister, Dorothy Johnston Brosseau of Damariscotta; as well as other surviving relatives.
The family would like to thank everyone including Bob's family, friends, and neighbors for the prayers and support that they received.
Arrangements are under the care of Direct Cremation of Maine Belfast Maine.
Published in Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram on May 15, 2019