RAYMOND - Robert F. Elliott Jr., 83, passed away on Feb. 17, 2019 surrounded by his family. He was born on Sept. 22, 1935, a son of Belva (Taylor) and Robert Elliott Sr..



Robert was a graduate of Windham High School in the class on 1953. Following high school, he enrolled at Southern Maine Community College (formerly known as SMVTI) where he earned his associate's degree. Robert was also a veteran of the Coast Guard. He spent his career as an electronic repairman having earned his Master's Electrician License and started working for American National Can in Portland which later brought him to New York, New Jersey, and Georgia. On Sept. 22, 1994 he married Janet Ridlon.



Upon Robert's retirement in 2001, he and Janet spent many years living in Florida and just recently moved back to Maine. He was an intelligent man and enjoyed repairing computers, and even built a couple from scratch himself. A lover of dogs (especially Danny Boy), Robert was an avid reader and also enjoyed collecting stamps.



He is survived by his loving wife, Janet Elliott; children Brenda McGillicuddy and her husband, Kevin, Cheryl Greene and her husband, Gary, and Donald Elliott and his wife, Lisa; his stepchildren, David Merrill and his wife, Pamela, Richard Merrill and his wife, Jacqueline and Kimberly Tripp and her husband, Lloyd III; his sister, Stella Mitchell; and many grandchildren; great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.



He was predeceased by his parents; as well as siblings, Don Elliott, Harold Elliott, and Ella Cyr.



The family would like to extend a special thank you to the loving care provided by Hospice of Southern Maine and especially volunteer, Jack, who often visited and read to Robert.



Per Robert's wishes, no services are being held. Arrangements are in the care of the Windham Chapel of Dolby Blais & Segee, 434 River Road, Windham.







434 River Road

Windham , ME 04062

