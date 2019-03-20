PORTLAND – Robert F. Cobb Sr., 86, of Portland, passed away at his home on Saturday, March 16, 2019. He was the husband of June E. (Forbes) Cobb for a wonderful 35 years.
|
He was born in Portland, Maine, on Nov. 30, 1932, the son of the late Charles F. and Vanetta (Showers) Cobb. He attend local area schools in Portland and later served in the U.S. Air Force during the Korean Conflict from 1952-1956.
Bob worked in shipping and receiving for A & P for 22 years, and then for AB Dick until his retirement.
Bob was a big fan of classic automobiles from the 1950s and had a large collection to prove it. He also enjoyed watching the golf players' championship tournaments. Bob and June could be found yard sale-ing, going out to eat and going for rides, even getting lost sometimes on purpose.
Besides his wife June, he is survived by his four sons Kenneth Cobb, Jerry Cobb and his wife, Nancy, Robert Cobb Jr. and his wife, Shawna, and Robert Morin and his wife, Donna. He also leaves many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He was the brother of the late Walter G. Cobb.
The family would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to the Portland Police and Fire Departments and emergency personnel for their wonderful team effort.
A graveside service at Highland Memorial Park in South Portland will be held at a time to be announced.
In lieu of flowers,
donations in Bob's memory can be made to:
St Jude's Children Hospital
3750 NW 87th Avenue, Suite 100
Doral, FL 33178
Published in Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram on Mar. 20, 2019