Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Robert F. Bencks. View Sign Service Information Jones, Rich & Barnes Funeral Home 199 Woodford Street Portland , ME 04103 (207)-775-3763 Obituary

SCARBOROUGH - Robert F. Bencks died peacefully on August 15 at the age of 93. Bob was a gentleman who cherished his family, had faith in God and the essence of humanity, "stepped up to the plate" as a community steward and shared enthusiasm and a great sense of humor! Of course, as all who knew him, Bob was also an avid fan and expert of the game of baseball!



He grew up in Longmeadow, Mass., went to Classical High School in Springfield, Mass., and after serving for two years in the Navy during WWII, he graduated from RPI in 1949 with a degree in Management Engineering. In 1946, while a student at RPI, Bob met Anne Armstrong, a Russell Sage student, on a blind date. They married in June 1948. In 1949, he began his career with Aetna Life and Casualty, Insurance Company. Over the next ten years, this occupation took them to various office locations during which time Bob and Anne started their family. In 1959, they settled in Cape Elizabeth, Maine where Bob became the first General Manager of Aetna's Portland office until retiring in 1985.



Over the years, Bob enjoyed various personal interests and community responsibilities. With careful budgeting and extensive planning, after retirement, he and Anne traveled the world! Together, they have been longtime members of Woodfords Church, where Bob filled many important leadership positions. He served in a variety of roles in Little League from 1949 through 1988, including managing Cape Elizabeth teams that won numerous local and district titles, and a state championship. As well, he introduced innovative ideas, and initiated new Little League programs and skill development methods in the State of Maine.



In retirement, "Baseball Bob" annually attended Major League Baseball all-star and post-season games. By 2013, he accomplished his personal challenge to attend games at every major league ballpark, as well as numerous minor league venues. He manifested and took advantage of countless opportunities to meet major league and minor league players off the field. He was an active member in the Society for American Baseball Research. Honored for his passion and commitment for, and longtime service to the game of baseball, he was inducted into the Maine Baseball Hall of Fame in 1997.



Bob and Anne's family includes their three children, Jane, Doug, Rob, and their spouses, seven grandchildren, four great grandchildren, and Bob's brother Rod and his family, as well as many extended family members. Connections and gatherings with family, far and near have always been important events throughout Bob's life.



When asked by his oldest grandchild, Jenny, a few years ago, "What makes you glow?" He answered, "For me, it is planning, thinking, and executing the choices Anne and I have made over the years. I feel so blessed and rewarded by the results! My family is the largest brightest glow in my life."



A service to celebrate Bob's life will be at Woodfords Congregational Church, UCC on Saturday, August 24, 2019 at 11 a.m.



Please visit



In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Bob's memory to:



The Parkinson Foundation



https://parkinsonfoundation.org/donate-mail-phone-online-2



or



Woodfords Church



202 Woodford St



Portland, ME 04103







SCARBOROUGH - Robert F. Bencks died peacefully on August 15 at the age of 93. Bob was a gentleman who cherished his family, had faith in God and the essence of humanity, "stepped up to the plate" as a community steward and shared enthusiasm and a great sense of humor! Of course, as all who knew him, Bob was also an avid fan and expert of the game of baseball!He grew up in Longmeadow, Mass., went to Classical High School in Springfield, Mass., and after serving for two years in the Navy during WWII, he graduated from RPI in 1949 with a degree in Management Engineering. In 1946, while a student at RPI, Bob met Anne Armstrong, a Russell Sage student, on a blind date. They married in June 1948. In 1949, he began his career with Aetna Life and Casualty, Insurance Company. Over the next ten years, this occupation took them to various office locations during which time Bob and Anne started their family. In 1959, they settled in Cape Elizabeth, Maine where Bob became the first General Manager of Aetna's Portland office until retiring in 1985.Over the years, Bob enjoyed various personal interests and community responsibilities. With careful budgeting and extensive planning, after retirement, he and Anne traveled the world! Together, they have been longtime members of Woodfords Church, where Bob filled many important leadership positions. He served in a variety of roles in Little League from 1949 through 1988, including managing Cape Elizabeth teams that won numerous local and district titles, and a state championship. As well, he introduced innovative ideas, and initiated new Little League programs and skill development methods in the State of Maine.In retirement, "Baseball Bob" annually attended Major League Baseball all-star and post-season games. By 2013, he accomplished his personal challenge to attend games at every major league ballpark, as well as numerous minor league venues. He manifested and took advantage of countless opportunities to meet major league and minor league players off the field. He was an active member in the Society for American Baseball Research. Honored for his passion and commitment for, and longtime service to the game of baseball, he was inducted into the Maine Baseball Hall of Fame in 1997.Bob and Anne's family includes their three children, Jane, Doug, Rob, and their spouses, seven grandchildren, four great grandchildren, and Bob's brother Rod and his family, as well as many extended family members. Connections and gatherings with family, far and near have always been important events throughout Bob's life.When asked by his oldest grandchild, Jenny, a few years ago, "What makes you glow?" He answered, "For me, it is planning, thinking, and executing the choices Anne and I have made over the years. I feel so blessed and rewarded by the results! My family is the largest brightest glow in my life."A service to celebrate Bob's life will be at Woodfords Congregational Church, UCC on Saturday, August 24, 2019 at 11 a.m.Please visit www.jonesrichbarnes.com for further information and to sign Bob's quest book. Arrangements by Jones, Rich & Barnes Funeral Home, Portland.In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Bob's memory to:The Parkinson FoundationorWoodfords Church202 Woodford StPortland, ME 04103 Published in Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram on Aug. 18, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obits/Notices for Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close