BUXTON - Robert Everett Emery Sr., 76, passed away on June 7, 2019, at Sedgewood Commons in Falmouth.
The full obituary and online condolence messages can are available at the Chad E. Poitras Cremation and Funeral Service website, www.mainefuneral.com
A memorial service to celebrate Robert's life will be held on Thursday June 13, at 3 p.m., at the South Limington Baptist Church, located on the corner of Routes 117 and Moody Road in Limington.
In lieu of flowers,
memorial contributions can be made to the:
of Maine
383 US Rt. #2C
Scarborough, ME 04074
Published in Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram on June 10, 2019