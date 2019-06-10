Robert Everett Emery Sr.

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Robert Everett Emery Sr..
Service Information
Chad E Poitras Cremation & Funeral Service
498 Long Plains Rd
Buxton, ME
04093
(207)-929-3723
Memorial service
Thursday, Jun. 13, 2019
3:00 PM
South Limington Baptist Church
corner of Routes 117 and Moody Road
Limington, ME
View Map
Obituary

BUXTON - Robert Everett Emery Sr., 76, passed away on June 7, 2019, at Sedgewood Commons in Falmouth.

The full obituary and online condolence messages can are available at the Chad E. Poitras Cremation and Funeral Service website, www.mainefuneral.com

A memorial service to celebrate Robert's life will be held on Thursday June 13, at 3 p.m., at the South Limington Baptist Church, located on the corner of Routes 117 and Moody Road in Limington.

In lieu of flowers,

memorial contributions can be made to the:



of Maine

383 US Rt. #2C

Scarborough, ME 04074

Send Flowers
Published in Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram on June 10, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Search Obituaries & Guest Books
You are searching
Search
Powered by Legacy.com
Donations
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.