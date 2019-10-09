Robert Estelle (Mosher) Wyman (1944 - 2019)
David E. Desmond & Son Funeral Home
638 High Street
Bath, ME
04530
(207)-443-4567
Funeral service
Friday, Oct. 11, 2019
11:00 AM
Small Point Baptist Church
1754 Main Road
Phippsburg, ME
Celebration of Life
Following Services
Small Point Baptist Church
1754 Main Road
Phippsburg, ME
Obituary

BATH - Roberta Estelle (Mosher) Wyman, 75, of Bath, passed away peacefully on Oct. 5, 2019 with her loving family by her side. She was born on June 4, 1944 to Robert and Evelyn

Mosher, and grew up in Sterling, Mass. She graduated from Wachusett Regional High School, and went on to earn her degree in Medical Secretarial Studies at Becker Junior College.

After high school, Roberta began working summers as a mother's helper in Phippsburg and fell in love with the area's beauty. She eventually moved to Phippsburg when

she married her husband, Swanton Wyman Jr. on Dec. 4, 1976. They welcomed their daughter, Sara, in 1977. Sadly, Swanton was lost at sea on Oct. 5, 1981.

In 1993 Roberta suffered a brain aneurysm rupture. She beat the odds, survived, and made an amazing recovery. Following the aneurysm, she returned to Massachusetts to be near her

family. Roberta eventually moved back to Maine in 2016 to be near her daughter and son-in-law.

Over the years, Roberta worked as a medical secretary, a job she loved and performed very skillfully. She was an excellent cook and baker. She also enjoyed sewing, knitting, quilting,

and painting. Roberta has been described as being the kindest lady with the biggest heart. She truly was. She always put others before herself.

Roberta is predeceased by her parents, Robert and Evelyn Mosher; and her husband, Swanton Wyman Jr.

Roberta is survived by her daughter, Sara (Wyman) Gagliarducci and her husband, David Gagliarducci of Phippsburg; her brother, Clayton Mosher and his wife, Nancy Mosher of Princeton, Mass., her sister, Rebecca Harding and her husband, Robert Harding of Princeton, Mass., her sister, Pamela Green and her husband, Russell Green of Lancaster, Mass., her sister, Patricia Santoro and her husband, John Santoro of Sterling, Mass.; her "granddogs," Willie, Ruger, and Moxie; and many nieces and nephews, grandnieces and nephews, and great-grandnieces and nephews.

A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, Oct. 11, 2019 at Small Point Baptist Church, 1754 Main Road, Phippsburg. A celebration of life will follow at Small Point Baptist Church.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to

Plant Memorial Home

1 Washington Street

Bath, ME 04530

