Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Robert Estelle (Mosher) Wyman. View Sign Obituary

BATH - Roberta Estelle (Mosher) Wyman, 75, of Bath, passed away peacefully on Oct. 5, 2019 with her loving family by her side. She was born on June 4, 1944 to Robert and Evelyn



Mosher, and grew up in Sterling, Mass. She graduated from Wachusett Regional High School, and went on to earn her degree in Medical Secretarial Studies at Becker Junior College.



After high school, Roberta began working summers as a mother's helper in Phippsburg and fell in love with the area's beauty. She eventually moved to Phippsburg when



she married her husband, Swanton Wyman Jr. on Dec. 4, 1976. They welcomed their daughter, Sara, in 1977. Sadly, Swanton was lost at sea on Oct. 5, 1981.



In 1993 Roberta suffered a brain aneurysm rupture. She beat the odds, survived, and made an amazing recovery. Following the aneurysm, she returned to Massachusetts to be near her



family. Roberta eventually moved back to Maine in 2016 to be near her daughter and son-in-law.



Over the years, Roberta worked as a medical secretary, a job she loved and performed very skillfully. She was an excellent cook and baker. She also enjoyed sewing, knitting, quilting,



and painting. Roberta has been described as being the kindest lady with the biggest heart. She truly was. She always put others before herself.



Roberta is predeceased by her parents, Robert and Evelyn Mosher; and her husband, Swanton Wyman Jr.



Roberta is survived by her daughter, Sara (Wyman) Gagliarducci and her husband, David Gagliarducci of Phippsburg; her brother, Clayton Mosher and his wife, Nancy Mosher of Princeton, Mass., her sister, Rebecca Harding and her husband, Robert Harding of Princeton, Mass., her sister, Pamela Green and her husband, Russell Green of Lancaster, Mass., her sister, Patricia Santoro and her husband, John Santoro of Sterling, Mass.; her "granddogs," Willie, Ruger, and Moxie; and many nieces and nephews, grandnieces and nephews, and great-grandnieces and nephews.



A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, Oct. 11, 2019 at Small Point Baptist Church, 1754 Main Road, Phippsburg. A celebration of life will follow at Small Point Baptist Church.



To express your thoughts and condolences with the family, please visit



In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to



Plant Memorial Home



1 Washington Street



Bath, ME 04530







BATH - Roberta Estelle (Mosher) Wyman, 75, of Bath, passed away peacefully on Oct. 5, 2019 with her loving family by her side. She was born on June 4, 1944 to Robert and EvelynMosher, and grew up in Sterling, Mass. She graduated from Wachusett Regional High School, and went on to earn her degree in Medical Secretarial Studies at Becker Junior College.After high school, Roberta began working summers as a mother's helper in Phippsburg and fell in love with the area's beauty. She eventually moved to Phippsburg whenshe married her husband, Swanton Wyman Jr. on Dec. 4, 1976. They welcomed their daughter, Sara, in 1977. Sadly, Swanton was lost at sea on Oct. 5, 1981.In 1993 Roberta suffered a brain aneurysm rupture. She beat the odds, survived, and made an amazing recovery. Following the aneurysm, she returned to Massachusetts to be near herfamily. Roberta eventually moved back to Maine in 2016 to be near her daughter and son-in-law.Over the years, Roberta worked as a medical secretary, a job she loved and performed very skillfully. She was an excellent cook and baker. She also enjoyed sewing, knitting, quilting,and painting. Roberta has been described as being the kindest lady with the biggest heart. She truly was. She always put others before herself.Roberta is predeceased by her parents, Robert and Evelyn Mosher; and her husband, Swanton Wyman Jr.Roberta is survived by her daughter, Sara (Wyman) Gagliarducci and her husband, David Gagliarducci of Phippsburg; her brother, Clayton Mosher and his wife, Nancy Mosher of Princeton, Mass., her sister, Rebecca Harding and her husband, Robert Harding of Princeton, Mass., her sister, Pamela Green and her husband, Russell Green of Lancaster, Mass., her sister, Patricia Santoro and her husband, John Santoro of Sterling, Mass.; her "granddogs," Willie, Ruger, and Moxie; and many nieces and nephews, grandnieces and nephews, and great-grandnieces and nephews.A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, Oct. 11, 2019 at Small Point Baptist Church, 1754 Main Road, Phippsburg. A celebration of life will follow at Small Point Baptist Church.To express your thoughts and condolences with the family, please visit www.desmondfuneralhomes.com In lieu of flowers, donations may be made toPlant Memorial Home1 Washington StreetBath, ME 04530 Published in Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram on Oct. 9, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obits/Notices for Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Search Obituaries & Guest Books You are searching By person By town Today Past 3 days Past 7 days Past 2 weeks Past 30 days Past 6 months Past year All time Specific date Date range Close All Countries Australia Bermuda Canada England New Zealand Northern Ireland Republic of Ireland Scotland United Kingdom United States All States Alaska Alabama Arkansas Arizona California Colorado Connecticut District of Columbia Delaware Florida Georgia Hawaii Iowa Idaho Illinois Indiana Kansas Kentucky Louisiana Massachusetts Maryland Maine Michigan Minnesota Missouri Mississippi Montana North Carolina North Dakota Nebraska New Hampshire New Jersey New Mexico Nevada New York Ohio Oklahoma Oregon Pennsylvania Rhode Island South Carolina South Dakota Tennessee Texas Utah Virginia Vermont Washington Wisconsin West Virginia Wyoming American Samoa Guam Marshall Islands Micronesia Northern Marianas Palau Puerto Rico U.S. Virgin Islands U.S. Minor Outlying Islands All Maine obituaries Central Maine Journal Tribune Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram WABI Specific Date Range: To Powered by Legacy.com