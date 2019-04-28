Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Robert Edwin "Bob" Kingman. View Sign Obituary

TOPSHAM - Robert "Bob" Edwin Kingman, of Topsham, Maine, was born May 30, 1950, and left this world on April 14, 2019. Having fought lymphoma in 1998, it returned in 2015, along with a diagnosis of bile-duct cancer in 2018. Bob is survived by his brothers, Joseph and William Kingman; wife, Judith Watters; children, Edwin and Meagan Kingman; and stepchildren, Amy Barber, and Samuel and Claire Jamison.



Raised in Wayzata, Minn., his parents Joseph R. and Gwen H. Kingman shaped his life path in many ways - through their care for others as educators, and through their love of the outdoors, especially skiing and golf. Bob attended The Blake School from primary through high school; earned a BA at Amherst College, a JD at the University of Maine Law School, and a M.Ed. from Antioch University. He found his true vocational calling as a mental health and substance abuse counselor. Over the years, children, teens and adults found an unwavering advocate, guide and supporter in him. In turn, Bob was enriched by those who honored him with their trust.



Bob made friends everywhere he went. His gentle nature, intelligence and zany humor drew people to him, and the energy they returned was his life source. There was never a party with friends or family he didn't want to attend.He loved being active and outdoors; was a talented photographer; and filled his life with a wide-range of music.



Bob's greatest joy in life came from his relationship with his children, Eddie and Meagan. He was exceedingly proud of them and enjoyed being a part of everything they did. For the last 15 years, Bob found the love of his life in his wife Judi. They enjoyed traveling, skiing and sailing together, and the company of their family and friends.



Bob was so grateful to the many healthcare providers whose interventions gave him extra time. His family sends their sincerest thanks to his healthcare teams, friends, and family that supported them throughout the past four years. As Bob stated in his "legacy video," produced through the Dempsey Center, there was never a time when he didn't feel fully alive.



What a gift to live like Bob.



A service celebrating Bob's life will be held at 11 a.m., Friday, May 3, at the Maine Maritime Museum, 243 Washington St., Bath, Maine, with a reception following.



Condolences may be expressed to the family at



Donations may be made in honor of Bob to:



Maine Adaptive Sports



8 Sundance Lane



Newry, ME 04261 or at



maineadaptive.org/donate.







TOPSHAM - Robert "Bob" Edwin Kingman, of Topsham, Maine, was born May 30, 1950, and left this world on April 14, 2019. Having fought lymphoma in 1998, it returned in 2015, along with a diagnosis of bile-duct cancer in 2018. Bob is survived by his brothers, Joseph and William Kingman; wife, Judith Watters; children, Edwin and Meagan Kingman; and stepchildren, Amy Barber, and Samuel and Claire Jamison.Raised in Wayzata, Minn., his parents Joseph R. and Gwen H. Kingman shaped his life path in many ways - through their care for others as educators, and through their love of the outdoors, especially skiing and golf. Bob attended The Blake School from primary through high school; earned a BA at Amherst College, a JD at the University of Maine Law School, and a M.Ed. from Antioch University. He found his true vocational calling as a mental health and substance abuse counselor. Over the years, children, teens and adults found an unwavering advocate, guide and supporter in him. In turn, Bob was enriched by those who honored him with their trust.Bob made friends everywhere he went. His gentle nature, intelligence and zany humor drew people to him, and the energy they returned was his life source. There was never a party with friends or family he didn't want to attend.He loved being active and outdoors; was a talented photographer; and filled his life with a wide-range of music.Bob's greatest joy in life came from his relationship with his children, Eddie and Meagan. He was exceedingly proud of them and enjoyed being a part of everything they did. For the last 15 years, Bob found the love of his life in his wife Judi. They enjoyed traveling, skiing and sailing together, and the company of their family and friends.Bob was so grateful to the many healthcare providers whose interventions gave him extra time. His family sends their sincerest thanks to his healthcare teams, friends, and family that supported them throughout the past four years. As Bob stated in his "legacy video," produced through the Dempsey Center, there was never a time when he didn't feel fully alive.What a gift to live like Bob.A service celebrating Bob's life will be held at 11 a.m., Friday, May 3, at the Maine Maritime Museum, 243 Washington St., Bath, Maine, with a reception following.Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.FuneralAlternatives.net Donations may be made in honor of Bob to:Maine Adaptive Sports8 Sundance LaneNewry, ME 04261 or at Published in Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram on Apr. 28, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obits/Notices for Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Search Obituaries & Guest Books You are searching By person By town Today Past 3 days Past 7 days Past 2 weeks Past 30 days Past 6 months Past year All time Specific date Date range Close All Countries Australia Bermuda Canada England New Zealand Northern Ireland Republic of Ireland Scotland United Kingdom United States All States Alaska Alabama Arkansas Arizona California Colorado Connecticut District of Columbia Delaware Florida Georgia Hawaii Iowa Idaho Illinois Indiana Kansas Kentucky Louisiana Massachusetts Maryland Maine Michigan Minnesota Missouri Mississippi Montana North Carolina North Dakota Nebraska New Hampshire New Jersey New Mexico Nevada New York Ohio Oklahoma Oregon Pennsylvania Rhode Island South Carolina South Dakota Tennessee Texas Utah Virginia Vermont Washington Wisconsin West Virginia Wyoming American Samoa Guam Marshall Islands Micronesia Northern Marianas Palau Puerto Rico U.S. Virgin Islands U.S. Minor Outlying Islands All Maine obituaries Central Maine Journal Tribune Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram WABI Specific Date Range: To Powered by Legacy.com