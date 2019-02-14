|
BIDDEFORD - Robert "Bob" E. L'Heureux, 97, passed away on Feb. 9, 2019, at Southern Maine Medical Center in Biddeford, surrounded by loving family and friends.Bob was born on Nov. 28, 1921 in Sanford, to Albert L'Heureux and Blanche (Fontaine) L'Heureux. He served in World War II European Theatre landing in Normandy Beach, D-Day plus four. Bob received a Purple Heart and a Good Conduct Medal after being wounded in action in Germany. He also received the European African Middle Eastern Theater Campaign Ribbon. He was honorably discharged on Oct. 28, 1945 and returned to Sanford where he met his wife, Theresa Binette, a native of Canada. While employed at a Sanford Mill, a supervisor invited Bob to the Sanford Country Club where he discovered his passion for the game of golf. During his first round, Bob shot a 53 for nine holes. He went on to win the Sanford Country Club Championship for the first time after only three years of playing the game and went on to be a multiple club champion and runner up. In 1957, he won a weekly state amateur tournament. In 1958, he brought his passion to the community as he began the construction of his own course. In 1961, Pine Hollow Little Par-3 Golf Course opened in Sanford, where it is still open and enjoyed by the community today. Bob's passion for the game of golf was shared with his wife and two sons, the eldest, Mark, is a Professional Golfer's Association pro and currently manages the family course.Pine Hollow Little Par-3 is symbolic of the way Bob devoted his long and active life. "You always have to wake up with a little project," Bob would share. Even in his 97th year, Bob remained physically active, completing daily projects on his golf course. Additionally, Bob's course allowed thousands of golfers over the years to be immersed in his contagious spirit. "The secret to a long life is friendship" Bob would share with all he met. "You smiled at me, that means you are my new friend."Bob's life will be cherished in the lives of his wife Theresa (Binette) L'Heureux; son, Mark L'Heureux and partner, Suzanne Taber of Sanford, son, Steven L'Heureux and wife, Anne (Carroll) L'Heureux of Springvale; grandchildren, Shane L'Heureux of Portland, Caroline L'Heureux of Boston, Mass., Allison L'Heureux of Springvale; brother, Norman L'Heureux and wife, Shirley L'Heureux of Sanford; and several nieces and nephews.He is predeceased by siblings, Leo, Arthur, Lillian Cyr, Henry, Walter, and Annette Vaccaro.A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. on Saturday, February 16, at St. Thérèse of Lisieux Parish, Holy Family Church, located on North Avenue in Sanford. Interment will be in the spring at St. Ignatius Cemetery in Sanford. Arrangements are under the direction of Black Funeral Homes and Cremation Service, Sanford-Springvale. To leave a message of condolence for the family please visit www.blackfuneralhomes.com.In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to,501 St. Jude Place,Memphis, TN 38105
Published in Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram on Feb. 14, 2019
