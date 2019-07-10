SACO - Robert E. Blanchette, 87, of Saco, passed away on July 8, 2019, in Scarborough. He was born in Biddeford on Sept. 21, 1931, a son of Edgar and Clarenthe (Rock) Blanchette.
He graduated from Thornton Academy, class of 1951, where he lettered in baseball, basketball and football. He also served his country in the United States Army from 1953-1955 during the Korean Conflict.
Robert was employed as a supervisor at the Saco Tanning Inc. for 25 years.
He was an avid sports fan, always following the New England Patriots and the Boston Red Sox.
His family was very special to him. They enjoyed many good times together from holidays to spending summers at Little Ossipee Lake. The family has created many wonderful memories that they will hold on to and cherish forever. He will be sadly missed.
He was predeceased by his wife Yvette J. (Lamirande) Blanchette on April 7, 2015 and by two siblings, Donald Blanchette and Lorraine Talbot.
He is survived by three children, Diane Mistos and her husband Jon, Carol Robinson and her life partner Norm Cantara and Thomas Blanchette and his wife Lise; four grandchildren Amy, Katie, Kayla and Megan; five great-grandchildren; and nieces and nephews.
Services are private. Burial will be in St. Joseph's Cemetery in Biddeford. To view Robert's memorial page or leave an online condolence go to www.cotefuneralhome.com.
Published in Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram on July 10, 2019