SCARBOROUGH - Bob Carter, co-founder of Fresh Samantha's in Scarborough, passed away July 4, 2019. He was born in Detroit, Mich. on June 1, 1930 to parents, Robert Day Carter Sr. and Frances Wheeler Carter. In his grade school years, he attended Henry Ford's Greenfield Village School in Dearborn, Mich. High school years were spent at Cranbrook School in Bloomfield Hills, Mich. Bob graduated from Knox College in Galesburg Ill. and then joined the U.S. Army, stationed in South Korea in 1952. Bob was married to Julie Beauchamp from Galesburg, Ill. in 1955. Shortly thereafter, they settled in suburban Chicago where he started work for Illinois Bell. Greater Chicago was to be home for their young family of four children until they discovered the magic of Maine in 1967. With no job and a house that would not sell in Chicago, Bob and Julie Carter threw caution to the wind and moved their family to Maine in 1970. They purchased a home in Gorham and Bob began working for Wood Structures in Biddeford.In 1982, Bob and Julie moved to Scarborough and Bob began to work with Julie to expand Down East Sunsprouts, a sprout business she began in 1979. Bob would often say "I now work for Julie!". In 1992 Bob and Julie joined forces with their son, Mike and daughter-in-law, Martha, along with their daughter, Abby and son-in-law, Doug Levin, to form the Fresh Samantha Juice Company. The business grew rapidly, establishing sales distribution from Maine to Florida. Bob volunteered on various boards and did some well-deserved international travel with Julie in later years. Daughter, Abby and son-in-law, Doug Levin purchased their beloved Scarborough home in 2015. Bob and Julie moved to Piper Shores in Scarborough. Bob Carter is survived by his wife of 64 years, Julie Carter; his brother, Chuck; his son, Ted and his life partner, Greg Bembry, his son, Mike and daughter-in-law, Martha, his son, Doug and his daughter-in-law, Holly, his daughter, Abby and his son-in-law, Doug Levin. He also is survived by grandchildren, Valeria Bembry, Peter Carter and wife, Agnes, Sarah Carter, Lauren Carter, Samantha Levin, Carter Levin, Leah Carter, and Jamie Carter. Arrangements entrusted to Hobbs Funeral Home, 230 Cottage Road, South Portland. Online condolences may be expressed at







