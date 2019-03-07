Obituary Guest Book View Sign

STANDISH - Robert "Bob" D. DeGrishe, 73, passed away on March 5, 2019, at his home from complications of his recent surgery. He was born in Portland on April 20, 1945, and was predeceased by his parents, Allister and Marjorie (Ryall) DeGrishe of Gorham.He attended Gorham High School, Parks College of Aeronautical Technology in Illinois, and served in the U.S. Navy as a reconnaissance pilot stationed in Atsugi, Japan, with detachments in Taiwan and DaNang, Vietnam. He was a commercial airline pilot for 18 years at Continental Airlines, flying to various cities and countries throughout Europe. He was often accompanied on his trips with his wife, Maggie, and their son, Mike. Bob also enjoyed his motorcycles and had fond memories of the cross-country trips he made with friends and family. In his later years, he also enjoyed the winter motorhome trips he and his wife made with his sister and brother-in-law and loved exploring the many wonders this country has to offer.He is survived by his wife, Madeleine "Maggie" (Letellier) and his son, Michael, both of Standish; his sister, Linda (DeGrishe) Covert and brother-in-law, Robert Covert, both of Buxton; a nephew, Allister Day of Litchfield, and his nieces, Pamela Haggerty of Durham, and Brenda Wyman of Standish.Bob would want to leave the following to his loved ones: My life has been filled with many blessings and I have had much more than I deserve. Maggie, my loving and faithful wife of almost 40 years, has been a source of strength since the day we met. My son, Mike, has grown up to be a fine young man of whom I am extremely proud of, a young man that any dad would be proud of. My family and my friends have been a constant source of strength and comfort for me, not only during my recent illness, but also throughout my entire life. My thanks go out to all of you for making my life what it was. I hope I made a difference in yours. I will leave you with this: Life is not a race… it's a journey… Enjoy every day to the fullest.A memorial service to celebrate Bob's life will be held on Saturday, March 9 at 11 a.m. at St. Anne's Catholic Church, 299 Main St., Gorham, ME 04038.Arrangements are in the care of the Gorham Chapel of Dolby, Blais and Segee, 76 State St., Gorham, ME 04038. To express online condolences, or participate in Bob's online tribute, please visit www.DolbyBlaisSegee.com In lieu of flowers, the family requests that you consider making a donation in his name to any animal shelter of your choice or another charity of your choosing. Funeral Home Dolby, Blais & Segee - Gorham Chapel

