PORTLAND - Robert Chittick, 78, passed away June 16, 2019 after a long illness. He was born in Portland on Feb. 27,1941 the son of Robert Chittick and Margaret (Roma) Chittick.He is survived by his son David of Connecticut; three grandchildren; three great-grandchildren all of Connecticut; also survived by his brother William Chittick and wife Gerri of Scarborough. The mother of his children and dear friend Paula (Moore) Paradise of Connecticut formally of Portland. He was also predeceased by his son Robert Jr. Per his request there will be no services. His wishes of his ashes will be fulfilled by his son David and brother Billy at a later date.
Published in Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram on June 30, 2019