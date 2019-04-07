NEW GLOUCESTER - Robert "Bobby" Chapman 56 of New Gloucester, passed away on March 25, 2019, at his home in New Gloucester. He was born in Portland, the oldest of three children.
Bob grew up in Gray and following graduation from GNG High School he enlisted in the Air Force to become an Air Traffic Controller. He had fond memories of his service time stationed in Germany and touring Europe. Upon leaving the Air Force he continued working as an Air Traffic Controller in New York and later at the Portland International Jetport in Portland.
Bob was an avid camper in his earlier days, spending many weekends tenting along the Maine coast with his longtime companion Gail. After designing and having his house built in New Gloucester they enjoyed sitting outside and watching the neighboring cows that abutted his property. He loved his pets as they were always by his side, especially his "Huskie "Grace" and German Shepherd "Dutchess".
In recent years he enjoyed his weekly card games and cribbage matches with his buddies. Most of all Bob was an avid New England Patriots fan.....never taking a phone call or any other distraction during a game!!
He was predeceased by his father Bob Thomas; grandmother Emma Bradley, grandfather John (Jack ) Olson, grandmother Sue Chapman, grandfather Howard Chapman
He is survived by his longtime companion Gail Marriner; mother Margaret Olson Thomas and her longtime companion George Skelton; brother Bill Chapman and wife Beth, sister Judy Rand and husband Greg; his nephew Ryan Rand and wife Jennifer; father Ronald Chapman; and a very special niece Heather Chapman; great niece Ainsley Rand, great nephew Brayden Rand; Aunt Madelon Sullivan, uncle's, John Olson and Aunt Ruth, Lew Bradley and Jim Bradley; and several cousins.
A service will be announced at a later date in the spring. Arrangements entrusted to Wilson Funeral Home, 24 Shaker Road, Gray, Maine.
Published in Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram on Apr. 7, 2019