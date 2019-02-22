|
WELLS - Robert (Bob) Calvin Hamlyn passed away peacefully Tuesday morning, Feb. 19, 2019, surrounded by loving family members. Bob was born the fourth of 10 children in Medford, Mass., on March 13, 1928, to Charles Hamlyn, Jr. and Hilda Blanche Hamlyn and moved to Wells, Maine with his family as a toddler.Along with his five sisters and four brothers, Bob attended the Wells schools. He joined the Navy at 17 before the end of World II, serving on the USS ORION, USS GRAND CANYON and the USS F.M. ROBINSON.Returning home after the war ended, Bob worked in the Biddeford Textile mills where he met and fell in love with Lorraine Lavene. They were married on July 2, 1949, and had four children.Bob and Charlie, his brother, started building homes in the late 1950s and formed their own business, Hamlyn Bros. Inc. in 1958. Together they grew that business for more than 35 years before retiring - building 150+ homes in the Wells and Kennebunk area and surrounding towns. Bob was also a licensed plumber and Real Estate Broker. In the mid-60s, Bob and his brothers, Charlie and Harold, opened a store on 109 in Wells called "The BoatShop". They sold snowmobiles in winter and boats in summer for several years.He was one of the original co-owners of Chase & Hamlyn Mineral Extraction, Bragdon Road, in Wells.Bob was active in his community as a little league coach, member of the Eagles, member of Wells Rotary, Wells plumbing inspector, member of Ocean Masonic Lodge #142 in Wells, member of the Wells & Ogunquit Senior Center, and co-founder, Past President and active member for more than 50 years of Trailblazers Club, Wells. He was loved and respected by his family and many others for his energy, intelligence, good humor and big smile.Bob was an avid NRA member and an active outdoor sportsman who enjoyed snowmobiling, hunting, all fishing, boating, and horseshoes. His hobbies included vegetable gardens, rock hunting, marker art painting, and his lifelong love of coin collecting. He helped design the 2003 350th commemorative coin for the town of Wells and wrote and published a coin book called "COMMEMORATIVE MEDALS, PINS, and other COLLECTABLES of the STATE OF MAINE and the CITIES AND TOWNS THERE-IN"Bob was predeceased by his wife of 64 years, Lorraine Hamlyn, sisters Margaret Elwell and Thea Lowe, and brothers Charles, Harold, Franklin. He is survived by children Kathleen Chase and husband Wayne (Butch) Chase of Wells, Marcia Hamlyn and friend Scott Sawyer of Kennebunk, Michael Hamlyn and wife Deb Bodwell of Auburn, and Robert Hamlyn and wife Deb Hamlyn of Newcastle; sisters Edna McKenney, Melva Lovell and Dorothy Walker, a brother Donald Hamlyn; and grandchildren Wayne Chase and spouse Christine Chase, Melissa Marquis and spouse Dan Marquis, Morgan Parsons and spouse Rob Parsons, Nathan Hamlyn, Heather Bois Bruskin, Bo Hamlyn and spouse Heather Hamlyn, Alison Hamlyn O'Neil and spouse Meghan O'Neil, Tyler Hamlyn; and 10 great- grandchildren.Visiting hours services will be at Johnson's Funeral Home on Wednesday, Feb. 27, 6 p.m. – 8 p.m.Celebration of life for Bob will be held on Sunday, March 3, at Trailblazers Club, 102 Bills Ln., Wells, from 1- 4 pm.Family asks thatin lieu of flowers donationsmay be made to:Trailblazers Club, PO Box 212, Wells, ME 04090 or: The Wells & OgunquitSenior Center, PO Box 987, Wells, ME 04090
Johnson Funeral Home
26 Market Street
North Berwick, ME 03906
(207) 676-2622
Published in Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram on Feb. 22, 2019
|