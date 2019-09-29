Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Robert "Bob" Bruder. View Sign Service Information Jones, Rich & Barnes Funeral Home 199 Woodford Street Portland , ME 04103 (207)-775-3763 Celebration of Life 1:00 PM Greely Middle School 351 Tuttle Road Cumberland , ME View Map Obituary

CUMBERLAND - Robert "Bob" Bruder, 56, of Cumberland, passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, Sept. 25, 2019, at his home after a long battle with depression.



Bob was born on May 2, 1963, in Bridgeport, Conn., to Robert and Doris (Van Sise) Bruder. At age 12 his family moved to Lewiston where he could be found helping his father at Gene's Corner Store when not in school. He Graduated Lewiston High School in 1981 and continued his education at Husson University earning his degree in Computer Science. He he he joined a fraternity (TKE) and building lifelong friendships.



Bob spent his professional career working in technology for the State of Maine, L.L. Bean, WEX, TD Bank, NTT Data and most recently as Director of Sales for Arkatechture.



Bob met the love of his life, Karen, while working at LL Bean. He embraced and enjoyed being a father-figure to Karen's three children. They were married on July 3, 1999, and had two beautiful children together. He was so proud of each member of the family they shared and their many achievements and spoke lovingly of them, often.



Bob enjoyed spending time with friends and family, playing golf, watching the Patriots and the Yankees. Bob was blessed with an incredible ability to connect with people. The impact of this ability was far reaching and in both his personal and professional lives Bob will be remembered for his gentle soul, his kind and generous spirit, and his love for his family.



Bob was predeceased by his parents, Robert and Doris Bruder. He is survived by his wife, Karen (Lessard) Bruder and children, Adam and Stephanie Bruder of Cumberland, Rachel (Daren) Dionne of Cumberland, Kate (Patrick) Griffin of Scarborough, Eric (Halee) Storey of Cumberland and five beautiful grandchildren. He is also survived by his two sisters, Carole Bruder of Poland, and Laurie (Bill) Dumont, a niece, Paige Dumont and nephew, Hunter Dumont all of Minot.



A celebration of life will take place at 1 p.m., on Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019, at Greely Middle School, 351 Tuttle Road, Cumberland, Maine. Please show your love and support for Bob by wearing New England Patriots or New York Yankee attire to this celebration.



Please go to



In lieu of flowers,



please make a donation in Bob's name to:



White Pine Community Church



94 Cumberland Road



North Yarmouth, ME 04097



or, The Family Restored



17 Bishop Street



Suite 202



Portland, ME 04103



or







CUMBERLAND - Robert "Bob" Bruder, 56, of Cumberland, passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, Sept. 25, 2019, at his home after a long battle with depression.Bob was born on May 2, 1963, in Bridgeport, Conn., to Robert and Doris (Van Sise) Bruder. At age 12 his family moved to Lewiston where he could be found helping his father at Gene's Corner Store when not in school. He Graduated Lewiston High School in 1981 and continued his education at Husson University earning his degree in Computer Science. He he he joined a fraternity (TKE) and building lifelong friendships.Bob spent his professional career working in technology for the State of Maine, L.L. Bean, WEX, TD Bank, NTT Data and most recently as Director of Sales for Arkatechture.Bob met the love of his life, Karen, while working at LL Bean. He embraced and enjoyed being a father-figure to Karen's three children. They were married on July 3, 1999, and had two beautiful children together. He was so proud of each member of the family they shared and their many achievements and spoke lovingly of them, often.Bob enjoyed spending time with friends and family, playing golf, watching the Patriots and the Yankees. Bob was blessed with an incredible ability to connect with people. The impact of this ability was far reaching and in both his personal and professional lives Bob will be remembered for his gentle soul, his kind and generous spirit, and his love for his family.Bob was predeceased by his parents, Robert and Doris Bruder. He is survived by his wife, Karen (Lessard) Bruder and children, Adam and Stephanie Bruder of Cumberland, Rachel (Daren) Dionne of Cumberland, Kate (Patrick) Griffin of Scarborough, Eric (Halee) Storey of Cumberland and five beautiful grandchildren. He is also survived by his two sisters, Carole Bruder of Poland, and Laurie (Bill) Dumont, a niece, Paige Dumont and nephew, Hunter Dumont all of Minot.A celebration of life will take place at 1 p.m., on Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019, at Greely Middle School, 351 Tuttle Road, Cumberland, Maine. Please show your love and support for Bob by wearing New England Patriots or New York Yankee attire to this celebration.Please go to www.jonesrichandbarnes.com to share your thoughts, memories and condolences so that these are captured for Bob's children and family in one place.In lieu of flowers,please make a donation in Bob's name to:White Pine Community Church94 Cumberland RoadNorth Yarmouth, ME 04097or, The Family Restored17 Bishop StreetSuite 202Portland, ME 04103or thefamilyrestored.org Published in Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram on Sept. 29, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obits/Notices for Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close