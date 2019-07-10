Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Robert (Bob) Berwick. View Sign Service Information A.T. Hutchins, LLC - Portland 660 Brighton Avenue Portland , ME 04102 (207)-878-3246 Obituary

PORTLAND - Robert (Bob) Berwick, 85, resident at Portland Center for Assisted Living, passed away on July 1. 2019. Bob spent his last week at Gosnell Memorial Hospice House surrounded by his children, grandchildren and his beloved cat Hobo.



Robert was born on Sept. 19, 1933 in Avon, Mass. He moved as a teen with his family to Groton, Conn. before joining the Army. Bob found his love of animals while in service to his country overseas in Korea. He was a member of the unique team of servicemen tasked with handling the dogs of war, The Canine Infantry. He relished the role, and continued his great affinity and respect for all animals until the end of his life.



Robert ended his army career and settled in Maine where he married Cecilia Rand (1934-2013). Although divorced in 1979, they remained lifelong best friends. Together they had five children, numerous grandchildren and even more great- grandchildren who are currently living throughout the country. He was also known as Uncle Bob to many, and a father figure to more than can be counted throughout his life.



Robert was predeceased by his wife, mother, father, two sisters and two step brothers. He is survived by his children, Roberta Berwick Elias and husband Michael Elias, of Quincy, Mass., Robert Berwick and life-partner Jennifer Cantara of Saco, Rebecca Berwick McLellan of Naples, Regena Berwick Deck and husband David Deck of Juneau, Alaska and Randall Berwick of Cathedral City, Calif. He was especially close to his granddaughter Elizabeth Ng and her family of New Gloucester. Dori Crooker, Jennifer Sellers and their families of Portland were more than friends to Bob and were truly considered family.



Bob will be known for his jokes, his kindness, his sweet tooth, and his ability to collect friends. His family will always know his passion for all things Maine: lighthouses, lobsters, bay cruises, tall ships, whale watches, and frequent ice cream cones.



Interment will be held on Tuesday, July 16, 2019 at 9 a.m. in the Maine



His family would like to state a warm and hearty thank you to the staff and friends of Portland Center for Assisted Living. The love and respect given to Robert at his time of passing by the staff of the Gosnell House will forever be remembered by his children.



"May the Lighthouses Guide You Safely Home".



