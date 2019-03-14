Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Robert A. St. "Bob" Pierre. View Sign

BIDDEFORD - Robert A. "Bob" St. Pierre, 88, of Biddeford, died Monday, March 11, 2019, at Maine Medical Center in Portland surrounded by his loving family. He was born Sept. 16, 1930, in Biddeford, a son of Jovite A. and Amanda (Rouillard) St. Pierre. Bob was educated at St. Joseph's Grammar School and graduated from St. Louis High School with the class of 1948. Bob married the love of his life, Aurore C. Lamb, at St. Andre's Church on Jan. 27, 1951.As a youth, Bob delivered newspapers which sold for 3¢ per copy, earning ½¢ each, and made home milk deliveries for a local dairy. He began "working the sinks" at Reilly's Bakery while a freshman in high school, and loyally remained there as a baker for the next 47 years. He retired in 1992.After retiring Bob's life was centered around volunteering at Southern Maine Medical Center, where he became the cafeteria's renowned "Sandwich Man" who shared the joke-of-the-day with his regulars. He was the humble 2004 recipient of the Lauren Shulman Volunteer Award and ultimately surpassed 5,000 volunteer hours over a 23-year span. Bob devotedly "collected" at St. Joseph's Church for over 20 years. He was a member of the Knights of Columbus, a Catholic fraternal service organization, for over 60 years. He faithfully said nighttime prayer before bedtime.He enjoyed running errands with his companion, Claire Nute, and going to his favorite restaurants where he could collect "happy hugs" from their regular staffs. His true love was sitting in his "family room" with a cocktail by his side, fire roaring in the fireplace, the Red Sox on TV and the chatting of family members.Preceding him in death was his wife, Aurore St. Pierre; sons Donald and Norman St. Pierre; and a grandson, Todd St. Pierre.Surviving are two sons, Michael St. Pierre and his wife Joyce of Berwick, and David St. Pierre and his companion Penelope Berry of Biddeford; his companion of 38 years, Claire Nute of Biddeford; six grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren.Visiting Hours will be 4 - 7 p.m. on Friday, March 15, 2019, and 8:30 – 9:30 a.m. on Saturday, March 16, 2019, at Hope Memorial Chapel, 480 Elm St., Biddeford. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, March 16, 2019, at St. Joseph's Church. Burial will be in St. Joseph's Cemetery in Biddeford. To share condolences online, please visit



The American , New EnglandDivision, Inc., 1 Bowdoin Mill Island, Suite 300, Topsham, ME 04086







BIDDEFORD - Robert A. "Bob" St. Pierre, 88, of Biddeford, died Monday, March 11, 2019, at Maine Medical Center in Portland surrounded by his loving family. He was born Sept. 16, 1930, in Biddeford, a son of Jovite A. and Amanda (Rouillard) St. Pierre. Bob was educated at St. Joseph's Grammar School and graduated from St. Louis High School with the class of 1948. Bob married the love of his life, Aurore C. Lamb, at St. Andre's Church on Jan. 27, 1951.As a youth, Bob delivered newspapers which sold for 3¢ per copy, earning ½¢ each, and made home milk deliveries for a local dairy. He began "working the sinks" at Reilly's Bakery while a freshman in high school, and loyally remained there as a baker for the next 47 years. He retired in 1992.After retiring Bob's life was centered around volunteering at Southern Maine Medical Center, where he became the cafeteria's renowned "Sandwich Man" who shared the joke-of-the-day with his regulars. He was the humble 2004 recipient of the Lauren Shulman Volunteer Award and ultimately surpassed 5,000 volunteer hours over a 23-year span. Bob devotedly "collected" at St. Joseph's Church for over 20 years. He was a member of the Knights of Columbus, a Catholic fraternal service organization, for over 60 years. He faithfully said nighttime prayer before bedtime.He enjoyed running errands with his companion, Claire Nute, and going to his favorite restaurants where he could collect "happy hugs" from their regular staffs. His true love was sitting in his "family room" with a cocktail by his side, fire roaring in the fireplace, the Red Sox on TV and the chatting of family members.Preceding him in death was his wife, Aurore St. Pierre; sons Donald and Norman St. Pierre; and a grandson, Todd St. Pierre.Surviving are two sons, Michael St. Pierre and his wife Joyce of Berwick, and David St. Pierre and his companion Penelope Berry of Biddeford; his companion of 38 years, Claire Nute of Biddeford; six grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren.Visiting Hours will be 4 - 7 p.m. on Friday, March 15, 2019, and 8:30 – 9:30 a.m. on Saturday, March 16, 2019, at Hope Memorial Chapel, 480 Elm St., Biddeford. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, March 16, 2019, at St. Joseph's Church. Burial will be in St. Joseph's Cemetery in Biddeford. To share condolences online, please visit www.HopeMemorial.com .In lieu of flowers,donations in Robert's memory may be made to:The American , New EnglandDivision, Inc., 1 Bowdoin Mill Island, Suite 300, Topsham, ME 04086 Funeral Home Hope Memorial Chapel

480 Elm St

Biddeford , ME 04005

(207) 282-6300 Funeral Home Details Published in Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram on Mar. 14, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obits/Notices for Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Search Obituaries & Guest Books You are searching By person By town Today Past 3 days Past 7 days Past 2 weeks Past 30 days Past 6 months Past year All time Specific date Date range Close All Countries Australia Bermuda Canada England New Zealand Northern Ireland Republic of Ireland Scotland United States All States Alaska Alabama Arkansas Arizona California Colorado Connecticut District of Columbia Delaware Florida Georgia Hawaii Iowa Idaho Illinois Indiana Kansas Kentucky Louisiana Massachusetts Maryland Maine Michigan Minnesota Missouri Mississippi Montana North Carolina North Dakota Nebraska New Hampshire New Jersey New Mexico Nevada New York Ohio Oklahoma Oregon Pennsylvania Rhode Island South Carolina South Dakota Tennessee Texas Utah Virginia Vermont Washington Wisconsin West Virginia Wyoming American Samoa Guam Marshall Islands Micronesia Northern Marianas Palau Puerto Rico U.S. Virgin Islands U.S. Minor Outlying Islands All Maine obituaries Central Maine Journal Tribune Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram WABI Specific Date Range: To Powered by Legacy.com Donations

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.