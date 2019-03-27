Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Robert A. Seymour III. View Sign

SOUTH PORTLAND - Maj. Robert A. Seymour, III, USAF (Ret.), 71, passed away on March 24, 2019 at Seaside Rehabilitation, Portland.



Born in Portland on Sept. 22, 1947, Robert was the son of the late Robert A. Seymour, Jr. and Genevieve (O'Donnell) Seymour. Attending South Portland schools, Bob was a class officer, and voted his class "Most Athletic", excelling in baseball, basketball and football. After graduating from South Portland High School in 1966, Bob attended the University of Maryland on a full baseball scholarship. Bob left U of M to enlist in the



Throughout his 21 year military career, Bob was stationed on several Air Force bases both domestically and abroad. Again, Bob distinguished himself. In 1977, Bob was awarded as the Strategic Air Command NCO of the Year, and in 1979, Bob was the distinguished graduate of his Officer Candidate Class from which he commissioned as a Lieutenant. Recognizing the importance of education, Bob completed his Bachelor's Degree from the University of Nebraska with honors while stationed at SAC headquarters at Offutt AFB. Bob attained his Master's Degree from Golden Gate University in 1982. Following successful Squadron Command at Pease AFB, Bob retired from the United States Air Force as a Major in 1990. Following his retirement from the Air Force, Bob served as a Business Manager for several school districts in New Hampshire and southern Maine.



Bob was a kind, outgoing person who had a great sense of humor. Exceptionally charismatic, Bob enriched every social gathering. Bob was a life-long, avid reader and a lover of history, particularly Civil War history and the life of Joshua Chamberlain. When he was younger, he thoroughly enjoyed spending time with his parents and their friends, and later, spending time with his own family, watching his children, grandchildren, nieces and nephews grow. He was an enthusiastic fisherman, and loved family golf outings.



In addition to his parents, Bob is predeceased by his sister, Jane Marie Seymour.



He is survived by his son, Robert A. Seymour, IV and his wife Ursula of Beacon, N.Y., daughter, Laura Tsakiris and husband Derek of West Lebanon, N.H.; brother, LTC (R) William Seymour and wife Carla of Pembroke, Mass.; grandchildren, PV2 Robert V, Ashley, Matthew, Emily, Jack, Brooke, Christian, Jacob, Gabriella, Ellianna, Sadie and Silas. He is also survived by several nieces and nephews.



Visiting Hours celebrating Bob's life will be held on Thursday, March 28 from 5 - 8 p.m. at the Conroy-Tully Walker South Portland Chapel, 1024 Broadway, South Portland. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Friday, March 29 at 10:30 a.m. at Holy Cross Church, 124 Cottage Rd., South Portland. Interment with Military Honors will follow at Calvary Cemetery, Broadway, South Portland. To view Bob's memorial page or to share an online condolence, please visit



In lieu of flowers,



memorial contributions may be made to:



Volunteers of America



Veterans Career House



14 Maine St. Suite 100



Brunswick, ME 04011







