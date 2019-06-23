Guest Book View Sign Service Information Falmouth Congregational Church 267 Falmouth Rd Falmouth, ME 04105 Funeral service 10:00 AM Falmouth Congregational Church Obituary

FALMOUTH - Robbie Everett Coleman, 83, died at home Saturday, June 6, 2019 in the loving arms of his wife and with his family by his side. He was born Feb. 19, 1936 in Portland. He was the son of Gladys Wormell Coleman and Everett Coleman.He grew up in Portland and attended Portland schools. He had a great love for football and through his high school years at Deering High School he was known by his teammates as "10 yard Coleman". After high school he joined the U.S. Coast Guard and was stationed on the U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Cowslip. While on the Cowslip, he was assigned the job of crane operator. He loved setting buoys up and down the Maine coast and the excitement of being on a ship that did search and rescue in all kinds of weather, hurricanes included. He was a true sailor. He joined as a seaman and was discharged as a boatswain's mate 1st class.After the service he decided to become a commercial lobsterman. Hauling 1600 traps year round wasn't quite what he wanted to pursue for the rest of his life. He then went on to learn the plumbing trade and worked for Falmouth Plumbing and Heating for 15 years.He became a master plumber and started his own business in 1976, R. E. Coleman Plumbing and Heating. It later became R.E. Coleman Plumbing and Excavation but changed again in 1993 to R. E. Coleman Excavating Inc.Robbie absolutely loved the water and all that it provided. At Cousin's Island he continued his love for lobstering, fished the waters, and loved duck hunting. At Lake Moxie he would enjoy fresh water fishing, hiking and hunting.He enjoyed all water sports but most of all he loved boating up and down the Maine Coast and the east and west coast of Florida. His longest journey on the water was when he captained his boat from Fort Pierce, Fla. to Cousin's Island.In 1962 he married the love of his life, Jeaneen McCann Coleman. They built a wonderful life together, raising their family and traveling all around the United States and the Canadian Provinces. They continued to travel by taking many cruises to different parts of the Caribbean and Europe.Up until his Parkinson disease took over Robbie was an active member of the Falmouth Congregational Church where he was involved in different committees.In 1972 he became a member of the Casco Lodge and went on to join St. Alban Commandery #2 as a 32nd mason. He also was on the board of trustees for the Pine Grove Cemetery for 50 plus years.Robbie loved his business, water and winter sports but most of all and above all he loved his family, always actively involved in all their activities.Robbie was predeceased by his parents, Gladys and Everett Coleman, mother-in-law and father-in- law, Florence and Harvey McCann; brothers-in-law, Charles Grubb Jr. and Alan Corey.He is survived by his loving wife of 57 years, Jeaneen McCann Coleman; his son Rodney E. Coleman and wife Anne Love Coleman, his daughter Christeen Coleman Allen and husband Christopher Allen; his grandchildren Elise Coleman, Kristen Coleman, Morgan Allen, Joshua Allen, Coleman Allen and Shane Allen; his sister-in-law Maureen McCann Grubb, his sisters Barbara Corey, Beverly Jipson and brother-in-law Fritz Jipson; and several nieces and nephews.We would like to thank the VA, Home Care Assistance and the VNA for the wonderful assistance and service that they provided for Robbie. A special thanks goes to Melissa Dash and Allyson Woods as caregivers. Their wonderful smile and gentle assistance in the morning was greatly appreciated.A funeral service will be held Saturday, June 29, 2019 at 10 a.m. at the Falmouth Congregational Church, Rev. Amelia Edson will officiate. Burial will be in Pine Grove Cemetery, Falmouth. In lieu of flowers,contributions maybe made to the:Falmouth CongregationalChurch Memorial Fund267 Falmouth RoadFalmouth, Maine 04105in memory of Robbie. Published in Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram on June 23, 2019

