SANFORD - Rita T. Morin, 90, of Sanford, passed away on Monday Oct. 7, 2019 at York Hospital. She was born in Sanford on June 10, 1929 the daughter of the late Leo and Yvonne (Motard) Tellier. She attended St. Ignatius High School. With one class shy of receiving her high school diploma, she proudly fulfilled this requirement in 1992 through Sanford High School. She was always regarded as a member of the St. Ignatius class of 1947.
On June 17, 1950, she married Raymond Morin. For many years she was employed in the accounting department at the former American Cyanamid Company.
She enjoyed watching her grandchildren play sports. While her husband was living they enjoyed bowling in couples leagues. They loved to go out dancing, playing cards and going out for walks. Later in life she worked on crossword puzzles and word search to keep her mind sharp. She also loved to go to Foxwoods.
She was predeceased by her husband, Ray Morin in 1999; and her son, Ron in 2015.
She is survived by her loving daughter, Susan Ferland and her husband, Bruce of Sanford; grandchildren, Heather Pullen Stanley and husband, Paul and their children, Trevor and Chase of South Berwick; Shawn Pullen and wife, Tara and their children, Jada, Jesse and Jenna of Wells; Sarah Morin and her daughter Annabella Shey of Dallas, Texas, Daniel Morin and wife, Danielle of Austin, Texas. She is also survived by her sister, Doris Vachon and her husband, Paul of Merrimack,N.H.
It was her wishes that funeral services will be private.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Lafrance-Lambert & Black Funeral Home, 29 Winter Street, Sanford.
