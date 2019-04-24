WESTBROOK - Rita Alice Landry, 80, passed away, April 20, 2019. She was born Sept. 1, 1938, in Portland, Maine, to Orile J. and Flora C. (Brochu) Thuotte. She attended St. Hyacinth School in Westbrook and earned her diploma from St. Joseph's Academy in Portland. She later earned a Bachelors in Nursing from the Mercy Hospital School of Nursing. In her spare time, Rita enjoyed gardening, hosting family holiday gatherings, and was best known for her care of others. Along with her parents, Rita was predeceased by a son, Michael, and one brother, Philip Thuotte. She is survived by her loving husband, Raymond Landry of Westbrook; two sons, Christopher and his wife, Donna, and Stephen; her grandchildren, Benjamin, Lily, Charlene, Cassidy, and Patrick; and brother, Eugene Thuotte and his wife, Doris.The family would like to express their sincere thanks to Hospice of Southern Maine and the Gosnell Hospice House for the care that Rita received. Visitation will be held from 6-8 p.m., Thursday, April 25, at the Westbrook Chapel of Dolby, Blais & Segee 35 Church St., Westbrook, where a funeral service will be held 11 a.m., Friday, April 26. Burial will be held at a later date at St. Hyacinth Cemetery, Westbrook. To leave condolences and to participate in Rita's online tribute, visit www.DolbyBlaisSegee.com.Gifts in Rita's memorycan be made to:Hospice of Southern Maine180 U.S. Route 1Scarborough, ME 04074or, The Maine Chapter of the 383 U.S. Route 1 #2CScarborough, ME 04074
Published in Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram on Apr. 24, 2019