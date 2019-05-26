|
Visitation
Thursday, May 30, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Our Lady of the Miraculous Medal Catholic Church
Funeral Mass
Thursday, May 30, 2019
11:00 AM
Our Lady of the Miraculous Medal Catholic Church
HAMPTON, N.H. - Rita Irene (nee Beaudette) Lesniak Pariseau, died peacefully surrounded by her family on May 23, 2019. Formerly of Manchester, N.H., and Portland, Maine, she is survived by her children, John (Patty) Lesniak of Falmouth, Sr. Mary Thomas Lesniak, CSSF, of Manchester, N.H., Carol Lesniak of Portland; Christine (George) Fox of Gorham, Joseph Lesniak of Cumberland; Catherine (Bob) Adelman of St. Louis, Mo.; stepdaughter, Cyndi Pariseau of Hampton, N.H.; sisters, Alice Rattigan, Florence Cimon, both of Manchester, N.H.; brothers, Bertrand (Georgette) Beaudette of Manchester, N.H., and George (Elaine) Beaudette of Hampton, N.H. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 42 years, Frederick Lesniak; beloved husband of 10 years, Philip Pariseau; daughter, Cheryl Ann; brothers, Lucien, Paul; sisters, Theresa, Simonne, and Lucille. She was a loving, proud, and cherished "Babci" to Joseph, Krysia, and Thomas Lesniak, James Fox, Maria, Anna, Max, J.D., and John Adelman.
Visitation will be from 10-11 a.m., on Thursday, May 30, 2019, at Our Lady of the Miraculous Medal Catholic Church, 289 Lafayette Road, Hampton, N.H., 03842. A funeral mass will be celebrated at 11 a.m., following the visitation. Burial will be private in the Calvary Cemetery, South Portland, Maine. Arrangements are by the Remick & Gendron Funeral Home - Crematory, Hampton. Please visit www.RemickGendron.com to view Rita's complete obituary, to sign her tribute wall and for additional information.
Published in Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram on May 26, 2019
