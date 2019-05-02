Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Rita Hamel. View Sign Service Information Hope Memorial Chapel 480 Elm St Biddeford , ME 04005 (207)-282-6300 Visitation 3:00 PM - 6:00 PM Hope Memorial Chapel 480 Elm St Biddeford , ME 04005 View Map Funeral Mass 10:00 AM St. Joseph's Church Biddeford , ME View Map Obituary

BIDDEFORD - Rita Hamel, 91, of Biddeford died April 30, 2019 at Seal Rock Healthcare. She was born June 1, 1927, daughter of Ernest and Bertha Huot Laflamme.



Rita attended parochial school and graduated from St. Andre High School in 1947. She married Armand Hamel in 1950 at the former St. Andre's Church.She was employed at Mahaney's Plumbing and Heating for a few years, and then was a bookkeeper for her husband who managed the Shell Station at Five Points for 22 years. In 1981, she volunteered at St. Andre's school lunch for the next 15 years. She also volunteered at Notre Dame School in Saco for another 15 years.



She was predeceased by her husband, Armand of 63 years; her brother, Normand Laflamme; and son-in-law, David Carmody.



She is survived by her daughters, Joanne Carmody, Patricia Grecco and her husband Steve, Diane Arbour, and Elaine D'Alessandro; and by her five grandchildren, Julia Carmody, Emily Ford and her husband Chris, Matthew Dubois, Dominic and Luke D'Alessandro; one great-grandson, CJ Ford; four sisters, Lucille Johnson, Doris Petit and her husband Ralph, Aline Jacques, Annette Cyr and her husband Noel; and several nieces and nephews.



Visiting Hours will 3 – 6 p.m. on Sunday, May 5, 2019 at Hope Memorial Chapel, 480 Elm St., Biddeford, ME 04005. A Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. on Monday May 6, 2019 at St. Joseph's Church in Biddeford. Burial will be in St. Joseph's Cemetery in Biddeford.



Arrangements are by Hope Memorial Chapel. To share condolences online, please visit



Those wishing to make donations in Rita's memory may contribute to:



Boys Town National Headquarters



P.O. Box 6000



200 Flannigan Blvd.



Boys Town, NE 68010 or:



American Lung



Association of Maine



122 State St.



Augusta, ME 04330







