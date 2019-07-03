|
|
|
|
|
South Portland, ME
04106-3802
|
|
Visitation
Monday, Jul. 8, 2019
3:00 PM - 5:00 PM
View Map
HOBBS FUNERAL HOME
|
230 COTTAGE RD
|
South Portland,
ME
04106-3802
|
Mass of Christian Burial
View Map
Tuesday, Jul. 9, 2019
10:00 AM
SOUTH PORTLAND - Rita Bernadette Preston, 100, of South Portland, and recently Scarborough, died Sunday June 30, 2019, at the Pine Point Center, in Scarborough.
She was born in Portland on Nov. 27, 1918, a daughter of Frank and Mary (Gill) Devine. She attended South Portland Schools, and was a communicant of Holy Cross Church.
Rita worked as office manager at Maloney & Preston Construction Company. She loved to read, and garden, and knit. Rita made thousands of hats in her lifetime, many for the Barbara Bush Children's Hospital.
Rita's soul was kind and generous. She will be remembered for her inner strength and devotion, and an honest innocent wit, which put a smile on many a face.
Besides her parents, Rita was predeceased by her husband, William A.Preston Jr., in May 1972; and siblings Marie, Flossy, Frannie, Kate, Ellie, Ruthie, and Betty.
She is survived by her son, William A. Preston III and his wife, Maureen, of Scarborough; sister, Alice Bothel of Cape Elizabeth; granddaughter, Angela McBrady and her husband, Patrick, of Saco; great-granddaughter, Tori Foster Preston of Saco; and many nieces and nephews.
Visiting hours will be held Monday, July 8, 2019, from 3-5 p.m. at Hobbs Funeral Home, 230 Cottage Road, South Portland. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, July 9, 2019, at Holy Cross Church, 124 Cottage Road, South Portland. Interment will follow in Calvary Cemetery.
Online condolences may be expressed at www.hobbsfuneralhome.com.
To honor Rita's memory, please make a contribution to a , donate blood to save a life,
love your family, help your friends and neighbors, make someone smile!
Published in Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram on July 3, 2019
|
|
|
Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page.
Thank you. You have now memorialized
on Facebook.
|
|
The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to:
- Connect with memorials that are important to you.
- Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.
- Share your memories with your Facebook friends.
|