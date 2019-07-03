Rita Bernadette Preston (1918 - 2019)
Guest Book
  • "Lighting a candle of love in celebrating you Mom's life...."
    - Pattie Coyne
  • "Im so very sorry for your loss, she lived a wonderful life..."
  • "Bill, I have fond memories of your Mom sitting on the front..."
    - Kevin Cloutier
  • "Such a wonderful woman, my aunt Rita. She loved being..."
    - Mary Campbell
  • "Rita was one of a kind. She was tough as nails with a heart..."
    - John Foster
Service Information
HOBBS FUNERAL HOME
230 COTTAGE RD
South Portland, ME
04106-3802
(207)-799-4472
Visitation
Monday, Jul. 8, 2019
3:00 PM - 5:00 PM
HOBBS FUNERAL HOME
230 COTTAGE RD
South Portland, ME 04106-3802
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Jul. 9, 2019
10:00 AM
Holy Cross Church
124 Cottage Road
South Portland, ME
View Map
Obituary

SOUTH PORTLAND - Rita Bernadette Preston, 100, of South Portland, and recently Scarborough, died Sunday June 30, 2019, at the Pine Point Center, in Scarborough.

She was born in Portland on Nov. 27, 1918, a daughter of Frank and Mary (Gill) Devine. She attended South Portland Schools, and was a communicant of Holy Cross Church.

Rita worked as office manager at Maloney & Preston Construction Company. She loved to read, and garden, and knit. Rita made thousands of hats in her lifetime, many for the Barbara Bush Children's Hospital.

Rita's soul was kind and generous. She will be remembered for her inner strength and devotion, and an honest innocent wit, which put a smile on many a face.

Besides her parents, Rita was predeceased by her husband, William A.Preston Jr., in May 1972; and siblings Marie, Flossy, Frannie, Kate, Ellie, Ruthie, and Betty.

She is survived by her son, William A. Preston III and his wife, Maureen, of Scarborough; sister, Alice Bothel of Cape Elizabeth; granddaughter, Angela McBrady and her husband, Patrick, of Saco; great-granddaughter, Tori Foster Preston of Saco; and many nieces and nephews.

Visiting hours will be held Monday, July 8, 2019, from 3-5 p.m. at Hobbs Funeral Home, 230 Cottage Road, South Portland. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, July 9, 2019, at Holy Cross Church, 124 Cottage Road, South Portland. Interment will follow in Calvary Cemetery.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.hobbsfuneralhome.com.

To honor Rita's memory, please make a contribution to a , donate blood to save a life,

love your family, help your friends and neighbors, make someone smile!

Send Flowers
Published in Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram on July 3, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Search Obituaries & Guest Books
You are searching
Search
Powered by Legacy.com
Donations