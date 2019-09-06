SACO - Rino J. Nadeau, 73, of Buxton Road passed away Thursday Sept. 5, 2019 at the Gosnell Memorial Hospice House in Scarborough. He was born in Baker Brook, New Brunswick, Feb. 16, 1946, the son of Dennis and Amelda Boutet Nadeau. He attended schools in Canada and moved to Maine at the age of 16. Rino first worked in Connecticut before returning to Maine, where he worked for Saco Defense for over 36 years. In retirement, he and his wife Linda enjoyed traveling, motorcycle rides, and snowmobiling. Rino also raced at Beech Ridge Speedway in Scarborough and was a past member of the Saco Yacht Club. Rino is survived by his wife, Linda Nutter Nadeau of Saco; a son, Michael Nadeau and wife, Brandi of Bow, N.H., a daughter, Victoria Martin and husband, Ed of Winterhaven, Fla.; six grandchildren, Jonathan, Kaleb, Alexis, Joseph, Maliky and Christopher; and two great-grandchildren.He is predeceased by a grandson, Kyle. Friends and relatives may call at the Dennett, Craig & Pate Funeral Home, 365 Main St, Saco, Monday, Sept. 9, 2019 from 2 to 4 p.m. and from 6 to 8 p.m. A funeral service will conclude the visiting hours. Burial will be at a later date at Laurel Hill Cemetery.
Published in Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram on Sept. 6, 2019