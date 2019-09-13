WESTBROOK - Richmond H. Knight, 77, passed away on Sept. 10, 2019. He was born on June 18, 1942, in Portland, Maine, the son of John A. Knight and Lorena (Gerrish) Knight.He attended South Portland and Portland Schools, graduating from Deering High School in 1960. He spent 30 years in the Maine Army National Guard, retiring in 1989 with the rank of lieutenant colonel. He also worked for Portsmouth Naval Shipyard retiring in 1995 as superintendent of training after 35 years of service. He was very active in the Sons of the American Legion Squadron 62 of Westbrook.He is survived by his wife, Nanone Knight; children, Lisa Maguire and her husband Mark, Lori Ibarguen and her husband Craig and Mark Ward and his wife Anita; several grandchildren, Casey, Kelly, Anthony, Sophia, Jake, Brandon, Hunter, Brett and Brian; great grandchild Malcolm; a special nephew John Grindle and his wife Edie and special uncle Donald Knight. He was predeceased by his parents John and Lorena Knight and siblings, Diana Grindle and William Knight.Visiting hours will be held on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019 from 10 a.m.-12 p.m., followed by a funeral service at 12 p.m., at the Westbrook Chapel of Dolby, Blais & Segee, 35 Church St., Westbrook, Maine, 04092. Interment will follow at St. Hyacinth's Cemetery, 296 Stroudwater Street, Westbrook. To express condolences or participate in Richmond's online tribute, please visit www.DolbyBlaisSegee.com.In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Richmond Knight's name toVA Maine HealthCare System,c/o Voluntary Services,1 VA Center,Augusta, ME 04330
Published in Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram on Sept. 13, 2019