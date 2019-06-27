Guest Book View Sign Service Information Jones, Rich & Barnes Funeral Home 199 Woodford Street Portland , ME 04103 (207)-775-3763 Celebration of Life 2:00 PM Ridgewood "clubhouse" Falmouth , ME View Map Obituary

FALMOUTH - Richard "Dick" W. Gilman, 78, passed away peacefully on June 14, 2019, with his loving family by his side.



Dick was born in Portland, Maine, on April 27, 1941, to Daisy and Clifton Gilman of Portland. Dick attended Deering High School and graduated in 1959. He enlisted in the Air National Guard from 1960-1968. Dick and Shirley Ordway were married at the Woodford's Congregational Chapel on May 1, 1963. Dick worked as a pressman at The Portland Press Herald from 1963-2003. In retirement, he enjoyed various interests including the Fire/Police in Cape Elizabeth - where he would help with traffic control for the Beach To Beacon road race, fire calls, accidents, etc. He was also a crossing guard for the Cape Elizabeth School System - a highlight for the children as they started their days - always joking as he safely escorted them across the street. He always listened to the scanner and would go lend a hand if at all possible. He also tried his hand as a Cumberland County Sheriff's Deputy for a bit.



He is survived by his loving wife, Shirley Ordway Gilman, of 55 years; Glenn Gilman, of South Portland; Paige Chapman of Falmouth; Ethan Chapman, grandson, of Falmouth; and Roy and Leonard Ordway, Shirley's brothers who were raised by the Gilmans after the death of their parents.



The Gilmans raised animals and always had a huge vegetable gardens. He also enjoyed fishing, boating, and the Red Sox games. They made wonderful friends and many happy memories in their years in Cape Elizabeth- enjoying neighbors and frequent walks by the sea. Family celebration and holidays were made even more special with Dick doing the grilling for dinners.



He was predeceased by his parents, a brother and sister. Special thanks to Northern Lights Hospice for their care and support in his last days at Falmouth by the Sea.



Arrangements are in care of Jones, Rich and Barnes Funeral Services in Portland. A celebration of Richard's life will be held at the Ridgewood "clubhouse" in Falmouth on June 30, at 2 p.m.







